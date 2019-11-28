Risk forecast

In the December 2019 print issue of Professional Security Magazine, Mark Rowe visits the London base of the risk advisory consultancy Sibylline, and finds not just their service and views of interest, but the place they have chosen to work in.

It’s coming to the end of year, the time for looking ahead to the next, and for risk consultancies such as Sibylline, time to forecast what 2020 may bring. If you work in London, you can try to find of an evening some work-related event that you can attend, most days; especially before Christmas.

On Wednesday, December 11, Sibylline are holding an evening event for clients and prospective clients and anyone who would like to hear more from the company. It’s been going for about ten years, set up by Justin Crump. He’ll be among the speakers on December 11 – the company intended to set the date for December 12, but moved it back to avoid a clash with the general election. That’s a neat example of how political and other non-business events do affect business, and it’s as well to know about them in good time, to respond – whether to alter your course, or to carry on regardless; at least if you do so, you know the facts and what is likely to come.

Professional Security visited Sibylline after Justin Crump spoke at Consec, the annual conference of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC), in October.

While this is off the point, the Sibylline workplace – the China Works at Vauxhall, south of Lambeth Walk and Waterloo and north of the Oval cricket ground – is interesting, and again, says something about the company. Why base yourself in an anonymous office block, when you can choose somewhere characterful and handy for rail and Tube travel to clients? Sibylline’s ops manager Katie De Alvarez showed Professional Security around their third floor office before – as Justin Crump was on business in the United States – took us for a cup of tea in the ground floor coffee shop, served by an extremely-fashionably dressed young lady. As the coffee shop proper was noisier than the lounge (pictured), Katie took us to a corner of that space to talk about the company and its services, and some reasons that clients are hiring them. Just to note for example, that they ‘fundamentally see cyber issues as an extension of geopolitical risk, and treat cyber threats as simply another vector’.

For what they are forecasting for 2020, you had better seek an invite to their December 11 event.

