Laurie Graham, Director of Cyber Intelligence at technology consultancy 6point6, writes about setting up a proactive cyber security strategy in an age of coronavirus.

As the globe sets out to revive the economy and adapt to the new normal, businesses across a diversity of sectors are still reeling from the trail of destruction coronavirus has left in its stride. Those that once sat on the top in their respective fields are now facing cybersecurity breaches far beyond their wildest projections for 2020 expected activity, let alone the long-term damage to their reputations.

Businesses have struggled to move their entire workforce to operate remotely alongside shoring up their cybersecurity defences in time to counter criminals looking to exploit vulnerable devices. To maintain safety and security to protect your employees and customers, business leaders need to implement a proactive cyber security strategy in a rapid and efficient manner.

Account security

Multi-factor authentication is a step all business leaders should factor into all accounts across the business, due to its extra layer of security over any applications that employees use or have access to when using their electronic devices while working remotely. While an SMS-based two-factor authentication feature seems most suitable for businesses, involving one-time passwords sent via SMS, there are still vulnerabilities at play. Passwords sent via SMS are accessible to attackers if lock-screen notifications are enabled while SIM cards are easily transferable from one smartphone into another. This can become even more intrusive if a hacker has left an interceptor in a smartphone to access all its information.

Instead, authenticator purpose-built apps offer a more tactful solution. Authenticator apps involve one-time codes being generated and aren’t reliant on a carrier as codes instead stay within the app. This means even if a hacker is able to access an employee or customer number and switches into a new phone, the code will already be expired, preventing them from breaking through.

Cyber strategists would also largely encourage password managers to ensure good password hygiene is practiced across any business. Best practice would be for password managers to create and log unique passwords for each login. This function alongside encryption will act as another sure-fire defence against cyber attackers.

Okta and Duo are superior MFA products which use an admin portal with secure access to all business accounts by authenticating all employees’, partners’ and customers’ identities, allowing organisations to efficiently enforce MFA while ensuring there are policies in place to further enforce contextual-based login challenges.

The first line of defence to take into account is applying the principle of least privilege to all approaches, giving only access to the specific people who need oversight to each business pipeline. This way, sensitive data is more carefully handled and reduces the ability for security to be compromised.

Endpoint security

Malware and viruses are more easily able to enter the systems and devices used by employees working from home, meaning they need added layers of protection.

Patch management of devices need to be carried out regularly to fix multiple problems, such as a lack of security features or faulty upgrades, arising on multiple softwares. This involves acquiring, testing and installing multiple patches, or code changes, on software tools and existing applications on a device, so that systems are consistently updated on existing patches. Setting security software to keep ahead of any required updates is advised to protect devices against emerging threats. Anti-virus scans can detect any incoming threats and prevent it from penetrating a system’s defences.

Phishing protection

90% of security breaches are a result of phishing, a sophisticated attack on businesses. Every workforce, no matter how bulletproof defence systems in place seem, requires training to ensure they are able to identify and flag any incoming suspicious activity. With rapid changes already in play as a result of coronavirus’s impact on the traditional workforce, it now offers a prime opportunity to dedicate time towards empowering workforces to become more vigilant against attackers. Businesses should arm staff with the awareness to recognise common phishing techniques and detail the correct procedures to stop them in their tracks.

Network security

Now more than ever, network security must be put in place to protect corporate networks against unauthorised intrusion, the likes of which we’re seeing becoming more widespread. Transport Layer Security (TLS) has seen greater uptake as a security protocol with its ability to facilitate privacy and data security across all communications via the internet. Often it involves the encryption of communication between web applications and servers, like the loading of a web page or for email and work messaging apps.

A VPN is widely recommended to provide robust network security when enabling remote access to previously internal-only applications. This way the appropriate encapsulation and authentication systems are put in place to protect your businesses’ data. Video or call conferencing is an area in particular business leaders must carry out protection against unauthorised access. Meetings should not be widely advertised and absolutely must require a password or code to enter, as well as an admission feature to prevent intrusion from an outside threat. Employees should also be recommended to review their own WiFi security in order to check it is sufficiently secure. Alongside this, encourage workers to make management console passwords more secure and to steer away router passwords from default values.

Give IT a break

Under normal circumstances, IT teams are often stretched but now they face an even greater strain on their time and resources. In order to fully give IT team’s the best chance to succeed, companies need to adapt their IT processes to not place undue pressure on the team when attending to requests. IT professionals must be able to work under reasonable pressure so that no threat is overlooked and security is never compromised. Staff must trust their IT department’s expertise and remain patient when awaiting support, most importantly when appropriate reasoning is provided.

Be reasonable

This is a testing time for businesses and calls for even greater patience granted to every level across the organisation. If businesses truly want to survive through this period then a culture of support and togetherness is absolutely critical. While everyone is adapting into a long-term reality of working from home, the balance between work and personal lives will be a challenging one not to blur from time to time. Asking for help won’t be as easy as walking over to your colleague, but that doesn’t mean employees should feel at risk. The combination of effective security processes, organisation-wide training and technology uptake can most certainly help organisations see this transition through with a more empowered and protected workforce.