Predictions for 2023

Predictions in any industry can be hard to make, as we constantly change and evolve to suit the world. However, looking back on the challenges and changes of 2022, we can make some strong predictions as to where security is heading over the next 12 months, according to Christian Roddy, Chief Commercial Officer at CDX Security Group. Digitalisation, cost of living and airport security changes are just some of the areas that are set to influence the industry, he says.

1. A lack of uncertainty

Covid may feel like a distant memory, but the uncertainty that this period brought is still firmly in our minds and carries across how industries conduct their business moving in to 2023. The lack of uncertainty across all industries means businesses are reluctant to commit to long term plans and we are seeing more and more requests for flexible, responsive, and scalable security contracts to provide companies the ability to scale up and make changes as and when needed.

2. The continued digitisation of security

The ever-increasing digitalisation of security is definitely a positive progression for the industry, responding to the technological advances we have seen in the sector. But, a lack of physical security can also bring its own range of challenges.

On-site security staff can respond quickly and efficiently to security breaches, acting as a visual deterrent for potential thieves. A purely digital approach can mean a delayed response to such threats, plus the added hazard of hackers and online breaches make for extra pressures. A fully digital system isn’t the recommended road to success when it comes to security services, with a combined physical and online presence being the ideal solution.

3. The cost of living crisis

This is an area that is set to bring many challenges in 2023 for the security industry. From an increase in outsourcing requests to retail security overhauls, cuts in budgets and increased thefts and break ins, the cost of living crisis is an issue that is and will continue to affect industries across the board. Security firms will need to stay on top of the changes in demands and be a sound advisory board for their customers on how they can navigate these changes and the challenges they will inevitably bring.

4. Airport security

With the recently announced changes heading to airport security in 2024, there will be a great shift in focus for the aviation industry in 2023. Airports are set to end the 100ml rule for liquids at large airports, introducing the latest cutting-edge technology into security checkpoints to allow for this monumental change.

Last year we saw huge numbers of travellers through airports, causing a greater demand on the security levels required across UK airports. With this latest slate of changes set to be the biggest since 2006, airports will have to start early in sourcing the right security firms with the experience, knowledge and number of staff behind them to ensure a problem free security process for holiday goers ahead of 2024.

5. Events security

2022 saw the return of large events to the UK, plus a whole host of new events arriving to the summer festival scene, and we aren’t seeing this momentum slow down in 2023.

The success of last year has set the tone for bigger, better and more events, all of which will require highly skilled teams of security staff to ensure the safe running of these functions, from crowd management to on site monitoring, and everything in between.

About the firm

CDX has its head office in Warrington. Visit: https://cdxsec.com/.