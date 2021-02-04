We’ve not heard from Wilson Chowdhry, director of the London-based guarding company AA Security for a while; all the more reason to be glad to hear from him, about work during lockdown.

During the Christmas lockdown AA Security Ltd had a really busy period. One of our clients had us deploying 24 hour security cover to two new sites that required 24 hour gatekeeping and front-of house duties. We also had to provide them with a work-bubble cleaning team. We had to ensure that adequate emergency cover was made in place to cover for any of our security team members who may have been infected with covid-19 – meaning in reserve we had to have whole new teams ready to be deployed. Our officers were not able to mix on different sites as each site had its own work-team bubble and of course the mandatory hand-sanitiser-soap and water had to be available on site. Our officers work in isolation much of the time meaning that face masks only had to be worn when others were on site.

Transport

Our cleaning team were working 24-7 over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. A team of three cleaners worked with a bubble of client operatives, shuffling through eight hour work cycles. Not one shift was missed and so far not one covid-19 infection reported. Officers were encouraged to use cycles, to walk or travel on personal transport were possible (this does mean that vehicle drivers were encouraged not to share). Employees were given clear instructions on what to do during signs of infection which mainly meant not to turn up for work.

Temperature guns

Temperature checks were made on all deployed officers by our supervisors who were armed with temperature ‘handguns’. Moreover, supervisors and our control team were informed of the need to remove people from site if any symptoms, such as frequent coughing occurred. As we enter into a new full lockdown it is our expectation that we will see a further increase in business and we assure all our potential clients that we have an emergency plan in place to assure a seamlessly professional service.

Below we share some of our covid-19 work rules:

– Our security staff have been advised to maintain the minimum 2m distance between themselves and any other person during their working day (based on guidelines on social distancing, though this distance may change upon Government advice.

– Staff have been advised that social-distancing should be maintained during travel to and from site, work on site, breaks on site and at any other time during the working day while travelling between areas of site or their personal transport.

– We have made it very clear to all personnel that the UK Government has brought in legislation to enforce social distancing and the wearing of face coverings in all enclosed spaces and where social distancing is difficult to maintain. We explained that the news laws were introduced to ensure that all unnecessary contact between people is eliminated and the spread of coronavirus is reduced. The only exemptions to the face mask rule is for officers with a medical condition as identified within the government guidance.

– It has been iterated that the wearing of a face covering is not a control measure to allow the social distancing guidelines to be breached.

– We have advised our Security teams that they would have to seek management approval before working in any situation that required a breach of social distancing rules. This was to ensure that our standards did not slip and to ensure management and opportunity to properly assess all options, such as alternative working methods, before reverting to a lower level of control.

– We have created an ‘additional measures’ log; including any specific risk assessment and method statement for such situations. But do not believe it will be used often.

– Potential measures to be applied might include wearing of face shields with masks or introducing screens and barriers, reducing time for that particular security role (if possible), back-to-back working, or more frequent hand-washing and surface cleaning (undertaken by officers supplied with disposable wipes).

– We have expressed in no uncertain terms that no employee was obliged to work in an unsafe environment and that AA would constantly reassess whether any work could safely go ahead.

– Our work groups are now being kept as small as possible and where possible, to the same personnel.

– Our covid-19 method statement and risk assessment are maintained on site and an undertaking of understanding has been signed at each site.

– During supervisory visits to sites our new rules and procedures are briefed to each security officer. This is on top of an initial site induction that had been completed on establishment of our rules and procedures.

– All staff who are deployed at our client sites have been encouraged to travel to site using their own transport, to cycle or to walk if possible. We have advised that public transport should be avoided if possible. Where it cannot be avoided, we have altered our shift patterns to ensure that public transport is only used outside peak hours. This is to avoid close contact with other commuters.

– We have expressed that car sharing is not undertaken during this time, if possible. Or, efforts should be made to minimise the amount of people travelling in one vehicle, use fixed travel partners, increased ventilation when possible and for passengers to avoid sitting face to face.

– Our staff have been advised to use all designated walkways set by our clients. In particular they must obey rules for one-way systems and social distancing markers. When using stairs we have advised that those at the bottom must give way to those at the top. Some clients have designated locations for smoking and use of mobile telephones and such rules must be observed – this may include one person using a location at any time.

– Officers must also comply with client rules for washroom facilities and for use of canteens.

– Where involved in gate duties officers are required to ensure that they do not linger at entrance points and must view ID cards while they are held up by visitors, without touching.

– Approved visitors to any site must be provided with a copy of the client’s covid-19 regulations, which our officers are required to be fully conversant in. Visitors must be advised of the authority of any social distancing champion assigned by our clients or their sub-contractors.

– We have been ensuring our clients’ locations for hand sanitiser and hand-washing stations are recorded in our assignment instructions. Moreover, we have asked all officers to have a hand-sanitiser bottle with them whilst on duty. Our operatives have also been advised to wah hands before meals, drinking or smoking and after any visit to washrooms. Hands should also be cleansed before putting a face mask on or when removing it.

– Staff have been advised of the need to change their face covering if it becomes damp or if they touch it. To continue to wash their hands regularly and to change and wash their face covering daily (or discard daily if not washable).

– Should the use of the fire muster point be necessary, personnel will need to be mindful of wearing face masks and retaining social distancing.

First aid

Where our officers are the appointed first aid officer, primary responsibility is to preserve life and first aid should be administered if required and until emergency services attend. In this circumstance it is ok to breach social distancing rules. However in situations that are not life threatening or serious, then consideration should be given to how first aid is administered. It may be possible to provide instructions from a safe distance to allow self-treatment. However, the patient’s welfare always takes priority over distancing.