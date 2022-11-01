November 2022 edition

Each month, your copy of Professional Security Magazine is a means for you to inform yourself about your industry, and to gain answers to some questions. Note some, not all questions, because the swift changes at the top of British politics caught out the magazine.

In the November 2022 print edition we speculated what the Liz Truss Government’s stress on economic growth might mean for the campaign for a Protect Duty, only for Liz Truss to resign while the magazine was with the printer. We also featured the Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speeches, only for her to resign – and then to return to the post, in time for the magazine to land on desks.

Among the questions we can answer; if you were among the 200,000 or so revellers at the Glastonbury Festival in the summer, what was the real meaning behind a steward offering you a high-five as you walked from one field to another?

We also round off a major three-part feature on Frank Cannon, the site security manager at the Hinkley Point C new build nuclear power station in Somerset, and the security contractor (guarding, and technical-electronic) G4S. In that final chapter, our focus is on the access control and video surveillance. Quite apart from the long perimeter – which includes the Bristol Channel, and has a coastal public footpath – the installers have to stay on their toes, given that the building site is forever changing and requiring security equipment in different places, that might have to meet different requirements.

We also take a major look at a sector that is relatively new to us; self-store. Courtesy of the Doncaster alarm receiving centre DSOC we take a tour of various sorts of self-storage sites, and see how security – while maintaining convenience for self-store customers – is turning into a selling point.

Also we round off our interview with the consultant Simon Whitehouse; review what university campus security departments have done this autumn to protect freshers; talk to a couple of campus security managers about lockdown procedure; and ponder the rise in recorded offences at and around football matches. Plus a robot dog; body-worn video; courtesy of the Security Institute, the annual Chartered Security Professional dinner in London; and regulars such as a round-up of local government CCTV, and magazine MD Roy Cooper’s gossip page for installers, manufacturers and distributors.

December's edition will feature more on the Protect Duty after the anticipated publication of the final reports by the Manchester Arena Inquiry; in November we have an interview with Figen Murray, the campaigner for Martyn's Law.

December’s edition will feature more on the Protect Duty after the anticipated publication of the final reports by the Manchester Arena Inquiry; in November we have an interview with Figen Murray, the campaigner for Martyn’s Law.

Photo by Mark Rowe; See Monster on the front at Weston super Mare; view towards Hinkley Point.