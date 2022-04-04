Jawhar Farhat writes to highlight the new challenges faced by the physical security community worldwide related to the Russian-Ukrainian war and to prescribe measures to state responsive procedures to war attacks.

The disastrous choice to start a war against Ukraine in violation of international law has resulted in a disaster for Ukraine, as well as for Russia in the long term. Today, no responsibility is more vital for security leaders today than preserving regional stability and the security of the organizations they represent.

What are the new war-related responsibilities?

After February 24, 2022, security professionals are more responsible and accountable for gathering and assessing information about the emergence of a wide range of instability-related events that are specific to the organization and its various operations and can harm personnel security and safety, as well as the organization’s profitability and reputation. Because of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of airlines are cancelling flights into and out of the country, and many countries have blocked their airspace to Russian planes. It stranded several business travellers near Russia’s borders, prompting many security professionals to create aide memoirs to assist their people there.

The security community must logically begin calculating the likelihood of these war-related incidents and build suitable response tactics based on solid business judgment and internal controls.

The importance of a coherent communication plan:

In the event of a war-related incident, put in place a communication strategy that outlines how you would communicate with emergency services, your employees, customers, and suppliers. Security professionals must work closely with those in charge of investor relations, public affairs, finance, human resources, operations, and government relations, especially since many of them have been affected by the war, which has a direct impact on their security and ability to continue working.

While the communication system may not have a direct impact on employees’ day-to-day lives, security professionals should know these arrangements exist, especially since forecasting the war’s many paths and outcomes are equally crucial.

Do we need War Insurance?

They should develop a war insurance policy to cover losses caused by invasions, insurgencies, riots, strikes, and terrorism. It can be sold as a stand-alone policy because it is not covered by normal insurance due to the significant risks involved. Insurance firms frequently remove risks from coverage because they cannot afford to pay claims.

However, the damage caused by war or similar activities might be so extensive and unpredictable that even high premiums may not pay the losses for which insurance firms are responsible. As a result, the international security community must begin changing their exclusive policies in response to the emerging war-related concerns.

What are the examples of emergency procedures?

With a war, emergency procedures for the systems that make up internal infrastructures, as well as the physical connections and contracts that keep them running, should be in place. Plans for a war situation must focus on local civil protection measures, including a legal framework of roles and obligations for local governments and emergency services.

Emergency procedures should tested and trained regularly in this vital war situation, using specially devised drills that allow staff to become comfortable with and refine processes. The proposal includes specifics. They should test existing protocols to see if they are still appropriate, or new ones should implement.

For example, one alarm could advise employees to evacuate, while another could show that the building is under attack and employees should seek shelter.

Where there is a threat of a major disaster or emergency to individual organizations, however, precautions must develop, and security personnel will play a critical role.

Finally, the Russian-Ukrainian crisis highlighted the need for a function-specific security analyst role in the security departments, and establishing an integrated security strategy with less duplication and lower costs will be easier with high-level responsibility.

About Jawhar Farhat:

Jawhar is a certified security management professional (CSMP) Level 6 diploma who graduated with a Master’s degree in ” Military Sciences” from Fondouk Jedid Military Academy of Tunisia. He gained his expertise both in his current employment as a Risk Analyst and during his service in the military as a First-Lieutenant. Now, he is assisting security and risk professionals in making an obvious influence on their firms and helps them prevent potential concerns.