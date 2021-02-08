A new security company aims to turn the industry on its head.

Many people in senior management positions have had moments where they wished they could pause, reflect and redesign with the benefit of hindsight. In large companies, the practicalities of time restraints, getting staff buy-in and finding an initial excess of resource make a full-scale overhaul difficult to achieve. However, the creation of a new security company from the ground up gave three experienced industry leaders the unique opportunity to do just this.

Formed in 2016, Cobac Security gave MD Diane Johnson, pictured, and directors Bryn Taylor and Phil Wright the opportunity to build a new security personnel company from scratch – incorporating all the insights and understanding gleaned from their previous work in the industry. The trio had already worked together in previous companies, and between them brought a wealth of experience from senior management roles in operational delivery, finance and IT structure, particularly within the retail and hospitality sectors.

Having played key roles within a business which grew from a £2m to £40m turnover within ten years provided unparalleled experience of the phases a security company goes through to achieve this growth, and this experience would go on to influence best practice at Cobac Security.

“We aimed to reflect the engagement of the in-house sector; the passion and staff loyalty of a local provider; the scalability of a large provider; and the innovation of a tech company – all within one provider.”

But pulling together prior industry experience with their vision for the new company was no small ask for the team. As Taylor comments: “We wanted to achieve the holy grail of combining the best parts of different approaches into one company. We aimed to reflect the engagement of the in-house sector; the passion and staff loyalty of a local provider; the scalability of a large provider; and the innovation of a tech company – all within one provider.”

Making all this happen meant creating a company with a different perspective, and underlying strategies and values were formed with guided the creation of Cobac’s infrastructure.

Creating a data-led approach:

The team embraced the opportunity of available digital solutions to create a forward-facing, paperless, data-driven approach. From day one, Cobac engaged with the most innovative technology providers, partnering with those who helped them to achieve and implement their goals.

The company has been paperless from the start- with apps, electronic forms, live reports, alerts and automation all part of the standard practice.

“We don’t travel around the country collecting data, and we don’t wait a month to review our performance.”

The data gathered through this approach has been integral to the proactive service provided. Taylor says: “Data and the ability to use it to make decisions and drive performance is key. We don’t travel around the country collecting data, and we don’t wait a month to review our performance. Our performance is reviewed and submitted electronically in real time by our clients – which ensures there is no bias, we can react immediately, and management visits actually add value.”

Multiple levels of data are collected, collated and actioned – including tasks, activity highlighting potential risks and incidents. This feeds into risk modelling by tracking the security activity taking place, along with actual incidents – providing clients with a clearer understanding of what may happen if a security wasn’t in place and allowing for more informed decisions. This approach means that decisions about resources can be made in a more gradual manner, rather than the unknown ‘yo-yo’ approach of removing and then reinstating a security resource.

A new personnel structure:

Alongside the digital infrastructure which powers the company, at the core of Cobac’s service is a focus on highly valued security officers. Building this workforce was another aspect of the company formation which the team turned on its head. Aiming to emulate both the agility and staff loyalty of a local provider with the flexibility and scalability of a larger provider, Cobac’s directors shunned the usual many-layered hierarchy in favour of placing the focus on supporting each individual officer to provide the best service possible.

“We work to support officers’ personal growth for them to become an asset to themselves.”

As Johnson says: “We have put the building blocks in place, not to build a large company overnight, but to understand what officers as individuals need to become the best they can be. We work to support officers’ personal growth for them to become an asset to themselves. As a by-product, this in turn gives us officers with self-worth and commitment, who will be an asset to any site they work on.”

Taylor agrees. “We didn’t want to create layers for layers sake. Fewer fully trained, high-quality staff members achieve a much greater impact than multiple layers of poorly trained, inexperienced staff members.”

Focus on the staff:

This ethos is reflected in Cobac’s strapline – “We care for our team, so they care for your business” – and through the access to technology, frequent management support and ongoing training which is provided to front-line staff.

Rather than the typical training shift, Cobac focuses on continuous training – delivered by highly experienced individuals – and regular engagement between the management team and individual officers.

The real-time data collection leaves management visits available to focus on training and development based upon the location of the contract. Cobac’s team aim for every management visit to deliver additional value to their clients, and are consistently working to develop officers’ skills, knowledge of the clients’ business and understanding of the location in order to provide the best possible security.

“A detailed understanding of the market places we operate in, not just the services we deliver, ensures the best practice which we apply across a number of different sectors.”

This understanding of clients’ businesses and sectors runs through the whole company. Taylor says: “We need to work in partnership with clients, understanding their business at all levels. What we do, and the information we provide, should add value and be a true reflection of our services. Each client has an operationally experienced account manager, who is linked to and accountable for delivery of the service. A detailed understanding of the market places we operate in, not just the services we deliver, ensures the best practice which we apply across a number of different sectors.”

Providing a flexible service:

The straightforward staffing structure doesn’t restrict the flexibility of the company, however. Previous experience and knowledge of uplifts in seasonal work meant the infrastructure was set up to meet seasonal demand, and the team’s expertise in where the issues can arise allowed them to prevent poor service or coverage.

Johnson says: “We’ve been able to use our knowledge to utilise what good service looks like, and to build in tight measures of control, preventing falling into the trap of ‘well that’s the way we’ve always done it’. We’re flexible and have the capacity to make changes to deliver the best service with less challenges.”

So what’s to come for the forward-thinking company? Their next steps include diversification and a wider product offering, including a unique environment monitoring solution which they’re about to launch in the hospitality sector.

“Staying still isn’t good enough, and neither is limiting this innovation to the sector we are in.”

Taylor concludes: “Relevant innovation and improvements should always be sought and presented. Staying still isn’t good enough, and neither is limiting this innovation to the sector we are in. This is a constant cycle for Cobac and its clients, not a pre-renewal exercise. Everything we do needs to reach the front-line – otherwise it just sounds good and provides no true value.”

Visit www.cobacsecurity.co.uk.