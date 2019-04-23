Landing on desks after the Easter long weekend are copies of the May 2019 print issue of Professional Security magazine.

As for the cover story (pictured), we return to what looks like a major – and not easily solved – issue for private security and indeed any business that faces the public physically; dealing with violence and aggression by customers. We return to the House of Parliament, featured in our March issue, and focus on the verbal and online and threats of physical violence against parliamentarians, and indeed others in public life. The lords and MPs are only facing what train guards, shop staff and others face for a living. But it need not be all gloom; we report examples of how training and tools can make a difference, to spot trouble before it escalates or to defuse tension.

We report from the annual conference of the association for university chiefs of security, Aucso, at Aston University, that saw the launch of the third edition of a resilience guide. We also feature drones (as used to complement surveillance at a big open-air event, for security and general safety purposes); policing of nuclear power stations by the 100 per cent armed Civil Nuclear Constabulary; the launch at IFSEC 2019 of the ‘secure by default’ voluntary standard for CCTV cameras, as arranged by five major manufacturers with the Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter; and data protection.

Talking of IFSEC 2019, the annual show at Excel in London Docklands will see some younger visitors than usual – cadets from London and other police forces given tours of the exhibition floor. We hear from one of the Security Institute organisers of that scheme, seeking to make private security a first-call industry for school-leavers, of any background.

Also featured, the NSI Summit by the National Security Inspectorate; safe travel for females; and the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque terrorist attack, for places of worship in the UK.

Plus the regulars such as Professional Security MD Roy Cooper’s gossip column for manufacturers and distributors; ‘name to face’ page; four pages of new products and services; and four pages of ‘spending the budget’.

If you’re not a subscriber to Professional Security magazine and would like to see a print copy, email your address to info@professionalsecurity.co.uk. You can read past issues online at the ‘magazine‘ part of the website.