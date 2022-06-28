July 2022 print magazine

Now landing through your letterbox is the July 2022 print edition of Professional Security magazine. We bring you a page of pictures and several of news from the first IFSEC show since 2019. We were at the BSIA stand for the launch of its campaign – properly launched on July 24 – to tell the story of how private security protects people and property. Also, we were there for the BSIA’s launch of its survey of UK video surveillance which had an interesting and surprising headline number.

We were also at the ACS Pacesetters lunch – in fact our MD Roy Cooper carried on his compere duties from last year when the lunch couldn’t happen due to the coronavirus pandemic and the annual awards had to be held remotely. And we went to the CT Expo in London, the counter-terrorism exhibition and conference, and heard what a top cop had to say about CBRN – the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threat.

Professional Security has long prided itself on being the premier place for private security people to turn to, not only for what’s going on in their industry, but wider views and comment. Hence we have started a series of pages about what things mentioned in the Queen’s Speech in May could mean for the sector; next month, against protests, first, an Economic Crime Bill and what that might mean for counter-fraud. Talking of counter-fraud we couldn’t attend in person the University of Portsmouth’s annual counter-fraud and forensic accounting conference, by Prof Mark Button, but we did listen in remotely to a couple of the talks, and bring you the gist.

Also featured are travel security, drones, luxury retail, procurement, a possible PSPO (public space protection order) outside another abortion clinic, luxury retail, our impressions of security on the ‘last mile’ to a sports stadium (pictured), and what a City of London Police document has to tell the private security industry about protection of that particular business district.

You can read editions with a page-flip feature on the ‘magazine’ part of this website; visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/magazine/. If you aren’t a subscriber to the print magazine but would like to have a look at a copy, email info@professionalsecurity.co.uk.

To whet your appetite for the August edition, it’ll cover cyber arising from the Infosecurity Europe show in June in London; and some more counter-fraud, as we attend the Midland Fraud Forum annual conference, in Birmingham.