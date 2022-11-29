Infosec 2022 round-up

With the rebuilding of business and society after the pandemic and the political situation between Ukraine and Russia, 2022 has certainly been another year of historic events, says Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, organisers of the Infosecurity Europe exhibition, featured in the August print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

She adds: “While these events have definitely had an impact on the cybersecurity industry, it remains to be seen whether they will have quite as big an impact in 2023. Many believe they will, but with the advent of Pervasive Security, more stringent regulations and increased familiarity in, and in some cases, adoption of AI and ML, CISOs are holding their own.”

The show’s speakers have commented. Maxine Holt, Senior Research Director, at the research firm Omdia says: “The political landscape is fragile. New cyber weapons are being developed and used by governments. The likelihood of being accidentally impacted in the crossfire is increasing, particularly as most organisations now host most of their infrastructure with third parties, increasing the risk of a cyber-attack. Nation-state cyber weapons have the ability to cause mass disruption to national infrastructure and critical third-party suppliers, but CISOs can only watch and take sensible precautions.”

Troy Hunt, Founder CEO, Have I been Pwned (the website where you can freely check if your email address or mobile phone number has been in a data breach) predicts the evolution of passwords: “Very often we hear of talk about passwords getting better, more feasible, and usable by everyday people. I think we will still have more passwords in five years than we do now because old passwords don’t die, but I do think we’re getting better at augmenting it. Take, for example, face ID and fingerprints to get into your phone. It’s, of course, a very gradual process, but the undeniable trend of more devices, more online services, more people, more exchange of data, will inevitably result in more data breaches and so, it’ll be interesting to see how passwords, too, evolve.”

Maria Bada, Behavioural Science Expert at AwareGo, sees the UK taking very positive steps with the Online Harms Regulation and Policy coming out. “Also at the international level, there have been significant steps forward, not just around cybersecurity, but in relation to cyber-crime specifically. We now see countries actually focusing on specific ransomware related policies, which is a big step forward.”

About Infosecurity Europe

The annual show will run from Tuesday to Thursday June 20 to 22, at ExCeL in London Docklands; visit https://www.infosecurityeurope.com.