Where else but a hotel, as a venue for the annual general meeting of the Institute of Hotel Security Management? IHSM chair Darren Carter was the host of the 2022 AGM on Friday afternoon, at The Londoner, the splendid new property of Edwardian Group on the Trafalgar Square side of Leicester Square.

Michael Wood of the West End Security Group, a former senior Met Police man, gave a presentation on the latest from the not-for-profit body which works on security and resilience of the business district. The meeting also heard from IHSM vice chair Nick McKenzie, secretary Terry Rockell and treasurer Paul Turpin; and from Reino De Villiers on memberships and applications. Members then had a round-table discussion.

Picture by Mark Rowe, IHSM members during a break in proceedings. Darren Carter, who’s Group Security Safety and Sustainability director at Edwardian, is front third from left.

About the IHSM

The Institute members are typically London-based hotel security managers, who meet monthly and hear speakers. The iHSM serves as a conduit on common security matters between hotels and the likes of the police, the counter-terror info-sharing group TiNYG, the London business crime reduction partnership Safer Business Network and the NBCC (National Business Crime Centre). Visit https://hotelsecuritymanagement.org.