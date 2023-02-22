The British Security Industry Association (BSIA) is to rename its Best Newcomer category at the British Security Awards in memory of security operative Gaby Hutchinson, who died at work on December 15.

Gaby, who worked as a dog handler for BSIA member company County, was on duty with dog Coco on the night of the Asake concert at the Brixton Academy venue in south London and was caught up in the ensuing incident, dying on December 19. A concert attender also died. The venue has since been closed by Lambeth Council and the Metropolitan Police are investigating.

The Best Newcomer category, which celebrates a new security operative who has shown outstanding promise in their chosen career is awarded to the winner of the regional finalists from the security personnel categories of the association’s annual awards scheme. From 2023, the award will now be renamed ‘the Gaby Hutchinson Award (Best Newcomer)’, with the winner announced on stage on Wednesday, June 21 at the Grand Connaught Rooms, London.

BSIA Chief Executive Mike Reddington said: “Along with the security community, we were devastated when we heard the terrible news of Gaby’s passing. The security industry prides itself with its community-led approach to both the companies it represents and more importantly to the people who work tirelessly on a daily basis in keeping people, property and places professionally protected.

“Gaby was one such person, who played a vital role doing a job that they loved. It is therefore our duty in honour of their memory for us to keep Gaby’s name alive and for the role they played to always be remembered. We hope that by presenting this particular award in perpetuity in their name will go some way in achieving this.”

Gaby’s partner Phoebie Turley said: “Gaby had the kindest soul. They lived their life making sure everyone had what they needed and more, even if it left Gaby with nothing. Gaby was known for helping others, constantly buying people stuff to make them smile, being a bit too cheeky and being a protector. Before Gaby became a dog handler, they worked as a carer. Gaby has always had that strong passion to care and help others, and I know that shined through until the end.

“We hope that Gaby will be remembered and recognised as the loving, brave individual they were. As the person that would love with 110 per cent of their heart, and protect with all their might. You will never be forgotten Gaby. You have left a mark on all of our lives, and life without you will be a little less colourful.”

A Go Fund Me page has also been set up in Gaby’s name by family, and donations can be made via the gofundme website. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/gaby-hutchinson.

Phoebie Turley is among the invited speakers at an event by IPSA and the ISRM to mark International Women’s Day on March 8 from 2pm at the Tate Modern in London, on the theme ‘HerStory’.

Photo by Mark Rowe; some of the flowers left on the steps of the Brixton Academy to mark the tragedy.