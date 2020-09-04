London Fraud Forum (LFF) is running its 14th annual conference as a ‘virtual’ day, due to Covid-19; but the industry event, aimed at counter fraud professionals from the private, public and charity sectors, has as full, authoritiative and varied a line-up of speakers on Thursday, October 22, as previous years. The virtual conference will feature all of the usual areas for delegates to explore with a main stage, breakout sessions, networking and expo.

The speakers will include: Ian Dyson, Commissioner for City of London Police, the UK’s lead force on economic crime (fraud); Lord Maude, former Conservative Cabinet minister and Founder of FMA; John Penrose, Conservative MP and the Prime Minister’s Anti-Corruption Champion; Chris Atkins, film-maker and author of ‘A Bit of a Stretch:The Diaries of a Prisoner’; Ashley Hart, Head of Fraud at TSB; Brittany Kaiser, Cambridge Analytica whistle-blower and the co-founder of Own Your Data Foundation; Matthew Wagstaff, Head of Fraud & Corruption at the UK Serious Fraud Office; and Kath Doyle, Deputy Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC.

The event is sponsored by data analytics firm LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and counter-fraud voice biometric product company Pindrop. The aim as in past years; to bring public and private sector counter fraud people together to share knowledge and raise awareness of the latest fraud types and trends; and outline ways they can be combatted. The delegates can take part in their choice of interactive breakout sessions, network with peers, and meet with exhibitors offering the latest counter-fraud technology products. As organisers say; all within a virtual environment, without leaving their desk.

Robert Brooker, LFF chair, pictured, says: “We are delighted to be able to continue to hold our annual conference this year as a virtual event. We are using a virtual venue which offers delegates, and exhibitors all of the usual in-person conference benefits whilst ensuring they can enjoy the day in a comfortable and safe environment. This year we have more great speakers than ever before, and we’ll also introduce panel sessions on 21st Century Fraud and Whistleblowing. With fraud already costing the UK hundreds of billions of pounds every year and this figure growing in the wake of Covid19, its never been more important for public and private sectors to come together to share knowledge and best practice to help us combat the ever evolving types of fraud and increasingly sophisticated fraudsters.

“The conference has become a fixture in the calendar for the breadth of counter fraud insight and experience shared by leaders from all sectors ensuring that each delegate goes away armed with the latest know-how in the ever-changing fight against fraud.”

The delegate ticket price for the conference includes a 12-month Forum membership, providing access to a network of counter fraud people; besides webinars, quarterly breakfast seminars and workshops.

A number of ‘early bird’ tickets are available at £220 (including vat). For more, and to buy a ticket, visit http://bit.ly/LFFAnnualConference.