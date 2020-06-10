Security providers have had to be flexible throughout the lockdown, from providing a 24/7 presence at vacant buildings to preparing for a key role as workplaces reopen. Darren Read, pictured, of security contractor Amulet offers tips for protecting empty buildings, and addresses the steps employers should take to get a building ready for re-occupation, including the role security and tech plays in identifying symptomatic individuals and curbing the spread of the virus.

Like so many other industries, security providers have been tested throughout the lockdown, often having to display remarkable agility to such a fast-moving situation. Though it’s been challenging, it’s also been a great opportunity for the industry to showcase its importance. Likewise, security officers have demonstrated time and again why they were designated as key workers.

When the Government first announced that everyone should work from home, followed by the closing of all non-essential businesses shortly after, security providers had to quickly shift operations to providing security for vacant premises, such as office buildings, shopping centres and business parks.

The key risks for organisations with empty buildings are by and large the same as when the building is occupied, but the difference is that the risks are a lot higher. Office buildings across the country became vacant overnight. As a result, many occupants left valuable equipment unsecured and in plain view. Security personnel have been critical in ensuring that buildings have remained secure.

Retail and business parks with no one on site could have been easy targets for opportunists looking to steal goods or cause damage. A physical presence has been very important, not least because the visual deterrent alone can go a long way to warding off any potential troublemakers.

Providing a physical presence at every single location is not always achievable or necessary, and in many cases a mix of onsite personnel and technology can provide the best solution.

CCTV cameras can be clearly marked to act as a visual deterrent and feeds can be remotely monitored. Analytics on cameras can alert a central monitoring team to any unwanted intrusion or activity on client’s sites. Any suspicious actions or incidents can be acted on immediately and officers deployed to a site.

Now that workplaces and shops are either reopening or gearing up to do so, security providers are faced with new challenges – the role of the security officer will not be the same as before.

UK Government has laid out guidance for businesses in how to safely operate, much of which revolves around social distancing. The Health and Safety Executive also has guidelines around working safely. This can be a lot of information to take in, especially as the guidance is updated so frequently. Security providers should cement their places as essential partners by helping clients navigate the process of reopening and operating a workplace or building by offering advice and leadership throughout the process.

Security officers are often the first contact someone has when they enter a building, and as such have a vital part to play in helping people understand the protocols they must follow on any particular site.

This will begin in a number of places with a temperature check. Security officers may be responsible for administering a check with a hand-held scanner; anyone with an above average temperature reading may be asked not to enter the building. As well as being trained to use the scanner, officers will need to use their experience to handle negative reactions. It’s a stressful time for us all and some people may argue that if they are a fraction over they should be allowed to enter a space. It’s up to security officers to enforce the rules in a calm but firm manner.

In places with higher footfalls, such as train stations and schools, cameras can be installed that monitor the temperature of up to 40 people at once. Security personnel on the ground can then act to safely escort anyone showing a high temperature away from the crowd.

Beyond the entrance and exit of a building, security officers may be called upon to “police” social distancing. Different companies will manage this in their own ways, including rearranging of furniture, tape on the ground and one-way systems around a building. Enforcing social distancing will be tricky and will often require common sense on the part of the officer – are people clearly disregarding rules or are some areas simply harder to maintain distance than others?

If security providers are tasked with policing social distancing, they must work closely with the client to understand the protocols in place and how any breaches should be handled. Clients must also communicate clearly and frequently with their staff so that everyone fully understands what is expected of them while in the building.

The same methods will need to be employed in retail spaces, though this sector will likely be the most challenging. Customer patience might be tested if long queues form, and shopping centres with high footfall will require careful planning and monitoring to ensure that all health and safety guidelines are followed.

Even high-end stores with few customers each day bring their own challenges. Security officers will need to assess the risk of potential customers (some of whom may be wearing a face mask) and check their temperature, while at the same time providing the luxury experience the customer expects – all in a few seconds.

And of course, the one common factor throughout everything is the security officers themselves. Each and every one has been taking on the extra risk and responsibility by continuing to work throughout the lockdown. Providers must ensure they are doing all they can to keep them safe.

We have ordered full-face plastic visors for all of our security staff, as well as issuing other PPE where needed. Any PPE issued requires the staff to be trained and there is a sign-off process so nothing goes to waste. This helps protect our officers and also gives reassurance to clients who see how we are working to minimise the risk of contamination.

Up until now, the work of security teams has often been overlooked simply because everyone has been in lockdown. Now officers have the chance to play a key role in restarting the economy, right in the public eye.