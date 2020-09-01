Unoccupied and derelict premises are at risk of fires, says a fire chief, after a rise in incidents.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service firefighters were called to a blaze at an unoccupied building at Mulgrave Terrace in Gateshead, twice over an August weekend and have had frequent call outs to the former Farringdon Police Station.

With some businesses not re-opening yet due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fire and Rescue Service is reminding building owners, leaseholders or duty holders, of their responsibilities, in line with the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005 and of the importance of a fire risk assessment.

Richie Rickaby, Area Manager for Community Safety at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “Fires in unoccupied or derelict buildings can present problems to firefighters that don’t occur in occupied premises such as an unsafe structure due to vandalism, ageing and decay, the removal of internal fittings including stairs and doorways, or if there have previously been small fires leaving hazardous conditions.

“These buildings also offer an opportunity for people, including children, to enter, exposing themselves to the dangers within. These hazards can have serious consequences, potentially resulting in severe or even fatal injuries.

“Where we assess that there is an undue risk of harm from entering an empty building, a decision may be taken to fight a fire from outside only. Potentially, this could result in increased damage to the building from fire, smoke and water and a greater impact on the environment due to prolonged firefighting activities.”