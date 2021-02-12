Virtual kidnapping

Matthew Newton and Brittany Damora at law firm Schillings go over some key trends that security professionals should look out for in 2021.

For many professionals across the UK, starting 2021 has presented the same challenges as last year. As lockdowns continue, employees are largely being encouraged to stay put, and to work from home. We’re all still spending exponentially more time in front of our computer screens than we were before the pandemic – and criminals are finding even more sophisticated routes to target victims virtually as a result. For security professionals, there will be a wealth of new tricks and techniques to keep an eye out for if they want to continue to keep their colleagues safe. Here are the main things we think it’s worth getting to grips with, and what you can do to protect your company and your team as much as possible:

As most offices are set to remain closed until at least the summer, a slew of online hotel and rental companies from Agoda to Expedia are offering substantial discounts for employees to “work from anywhere” for 30 days or more.

According to Airbnb, over half (51pc) of UK office workers have thought about living elsewhere during or post-lockdown. An employee that was formerly based in south London, for example, may now be doing their same job from the southern Philippines to nab some winter sun.

This poses entirely new challenges for a company from a risk perspective, whether physical safety or cyber security. As an employer, ensure you discuss and document any work abroad agreement and confirm crisis management insurance remains in place, particularly in higher risk locations (like the southern Philippines).

Aside from the wide array of possible security implications, employers and employees should consider what permissions are required to work in another country and what local laws may apply.

While an employee’s contract might be UK based and governed by the laws of England and Wales, employees can often benefit from local employment rights by virtue of performing their services in that jurisdiction.

Virtual kidnapping

With limited travel, increased working from home and reduced income, virtual kidnapping is currently on the rise. Virtual kidnappings are a lucrative and low-risk endeavour for criminals, particularly in comparison to traditional kidnap for ransom.

In a virtual kidnap, nobody is actually kidnapped. Rather, criminals target a victim and convince them that someone close to them has been kidnapped. In the most sophisticated cases, the criminal will deliberately target their victim when they know the alleged kidnap victim cannot be contacted.

In addition to securing a robust crisis management insurance policy, if you’re faced with what you suspect is a virtual kidnap, try to take notice of the details of the situation. There are some indicators that point to a virtual, rather than a real, kidnap. Examples include:

– The call has come from outside your country, but you know your colleague will be local;

– The caller is trying to prevent you from contacting the victim directly;

– The caller has demanded an online payment; and

– The caller is rushing you and trying to keep you on the phone for as long as possible.

If you do think the kidnap is virtual, then stay calm and try and slow the situation down – ask to speak to the alleged victim on their own mobile, and ask them questions only they would know, such as the name of a pet. Do not challenge the caller or accidentally give them any more information on your colleague than they may already have – for instance, your colleague’s name.

It’s also worth getting ahead of this happening to any of your team – and taking steps now to confirm all employees in your care have stringent privacy settings on all their social media accounts. After all, It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Piracy

In 2020 we saw a backward step in the battle with maritime piracy. Exacerbated by economic hardships caused by COVID-19 and the possible redirection of security forces, the International Maritime Bureau’s (IMB’s) Piracy Reporting Centre (PRC) received 195 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships worldwide, in comparison to 162 in 2019.

Victims of piracy are often simply in the wrong place at the wrong time; however, there are well known international hotspots where the risk increases dramatically.

The Gulf of Guinea, considered to be the most dangerous region in the world, continues to record numerous incidents of violence and kidnappings. Kidnap for ransom is trending as it is much easier, quicker and often more profitable to take crew rather than the entire vessel – which may be difficult to house and control. The region accounted for over 95 per cent of crew numbers kidnapped.

In South-East Asia, the Straits of Malacca and Singapore remain the locations of an increasing number of robberies. While Latin America is experiencing numerous thefts in the main commercial harbours, incidents in the Gulf of Mexico largely involve armed robbers targeting ships that link the offshore platforms to shore.

The global shipping industry has called for greater military protection from pirates for vessels operating in dangerous waters. It is feared the rise in kidnappings could increase the cost of transporting goods by sea, as well as make it more difficult for shipping companies to find crew. The threat of kidnappings led India to ban its seafarers from working on vessels passing through the Gulf of Guinea.

For those operating in the area, the best advice is to engage a professional maritime security advisor. They will be up to date with all the latest guidance and best practice, including onboard security and advice on how to navigate high risk areas. Furthermore, they will also be up to date on the latest trends and hotspots to help you best prepare your route.

Deepfakes

Anyone tuning into Channel 4 on Christmas Day may have been surprised to see the Queen dancing on top of a desk, rather than delivering her traditional Christmas message. What may further have added to the confusion was that there was no warning that this was anything but real.

This is a recent example of the alarming world of the ‘deepfake’. A world were simulations are so real that anyone can be shown saying anything. Although criticised for ‘poor taste’ it does succeed in sending a stark warning to officials, politicians, A-list celebrities and businesses about the danger of ‘fake news’.

Deepfake is an AI-based technology used to produce or alter both video and audio content so that it presents something that didn’t, in fact, occur. Deepfake technology can be used to create convincing yet entirely fictional video content and is often used to spread misinformation. While this might sound hi-tech, the software required to generate these videos is becoming increasingly accessible.

Deepfakes represent the next level of fake news. Counterfeit video clips could be used to manipulate elections, to misrepresent a person or company, to slander and to shame. The converse danger is an erosion of trust – that people cease trusting the validity of any content. And that’s before we explore the implications for the justice system by introducing the perfect defence for criminals.

Microsoft recently unveiled a tool that can spot deepfakes. The firm said it was hoped that the tool would help to combat disinformation. It’s worth getting to grips with this and other, similar tools to ensure none of your team are falling foul of a deepfake video. As deepfake technology develops, perhaps the greatest defence is to be aware and to remain vigilant at all times.

These are just some of the trends we think security professionals should be aware of over the next year. Of course, the situation with lockdown is constantly changing, and freedom of movement could bring about its own new slew of tricks and tactics from criminals. But we think the above are worth getting on the front foot and educating yourselves about now.