December 2022 edition

Another busy month of private security events and news across the British Isles is reflected in the December 2022 print edition of Professional Security Magazine, now landing on desks.

To blow our own trumpet first, we feature the 2022 Women in Security awards in London, postponed from September due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. To whizz through where else we’ve been: Birmingham for the annual conference of the National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS), where on day one the focus was largely on violence against staff and how to reduce it, such as by training staff; Consec, the Association of Security Consultants’ annual conference; the launch of the final, London, Cyber Resilience Centre (CRC) at City Hall; insurer Aviva for the annual conference of the Security Institute; the 25th anniversary conference of Retailers Against Crime in Glasgow; and the London Fraud Forum annual conference, that heard from senior police.

Whatever your background, experience or interest in private security, we pride ourselves each edition on having something for everyone, and this month we feature the summer’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham – that was hailed as a success, but took some arranging; and two university campuses, Gloucestershire (in Cheltenham) and De Montfort (in Leicester); and beside the Thames in south London, Battersea power station’s regeneration into high-end retail and apartments and a visitor attraction generally (pictured, from beside the Thames, looking at the Art Deco restored main building, covered by an Axis camera).

Plus three pages on OSINT (open source intelligence) for example to give security managers advance notice on protests; and a page on the new Channel 5 series showing how it’s largely private security combatting shoplifters. Arguably the biggest news of all concerning private security last month was volume two of the Manchester Arena Inquiry. While volume two was the turn of the emergency services to have their shortcomings exposed, and to apologise in public, the enormously long and detailed report did have much for private security to take notice of.

Such as the ‘care gap’ after an act of terror. How to narrow and fill that gap, in terms of time before trained paramedics reach a ‘mass casualty incident’, and how can first responders better give emergency first aid, to potentially save lives, in what will inevitably be a chaotic scene – while not neglecting their security, stewarding or other duties, when the authorities may not know if other terrorists are at large?

You can read a ‘flip page’ online edition of the magazine at https://library.myebook.com/professionalsecurity/december-2022/4497/. Previous editions you can also freely read on the ‘magazine‘ section of the website.

Plus the regulars – magazine MD Roy Cooper’s page of gossip for installers, manufacturers and distributors; four pages of new products and services; and four pages of ‘spending the budget’. If you’d like to see a print copy with a view to subscribing, email info@professionalsecurity.co.uk.