Watch out for “smishing” text message scams from criminals exploiting the coronavirus outbreak, says the banking and finance industry body UK Finance.

Smishing is when criminals use text messages impersonating others to trick people into giving away their personal and financial details, or money. These scam texts often claim to be from government departments or banks, offering payments related to the coronavirus outbreak or claiming to be issuing fines.

Often the messages will include a link to a fake website; that’s designed to trick people into giving away their financial and personal data such as bank details, passwords and credit card numbers. Criminals are also using a technique called “spoofing”, which can make a message appear in a chain of texts alongside previous genuine messages from a genuine organisation.

UK Finance is urging consumers to avoid clicking on any links contained within text messages, and to always log into their bank account to update their information or make any legitimate payments. Customers can report suspected spam text texts to their mobile network provider by forwarding them to 7726.

Katy Worobec, Managing Director of Economic Crime at UK Finance, said: “Criminals are callously exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to commit fraud, including using scam text messages imitating government departments, banks and other trusted organisations. We are urging consumers to remain vigilant and avoid clicking on links in any unsolicited text messages in case it’s a scam.

“It’s always safer to log into your bank account directly or contact the organisation on a trusted number or email such as the one on their official website. Always follow the advice of the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign and take a moment to stop and think before parting with your money or information. If you receive a suspicious text message, report it to your network provider by forwarding it to 7726.”

Official advice is to follow the Take Five to Stop Fraud campaign.

Comment

Gareth Shaw, Head of Money at consumer advice body Which?, said: “Criminals are exploiting the chaos caused by coronavirus to trick people with a range of scams, so it’s important that consumers are on their guard when they receive texts claiming to be from their bank or other trusted organisations, especially those including a link asking for personal or financial information.

“With millions of people at increased risk of losing money to sophisticated fraudsters, it’s vital that banks also provide strong safeguards for their customers. This includes the whole industry signing up to the protections offered by the bank transfer scams code, and all banks working to swiftly introduce name-check security.”