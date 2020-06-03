Jane Farrell, Sodexo’s head of security for UK and Ireland has been admitted to the Register of Chartered Security Professionals. She is only the seventh women to be admitted to the Register since its launch in 2011.

The Register of Chartered Security Professionals was set up under a Royal Charter issued to the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in the UK, and managed by the Security Institute. Being admitted to the Register and becoming a CSyP is a means of being recognised and continuing to represent the highest standards and proficiency. As of this year the Register is about 160 strong.

Jane, pictured, said: “I am both delighted and honoured to have been admitted to the Register of Chartered Security Professionals. I am so proud to be part of the security industry. Over the years I have seen it evolve into a career option for many women and I hope that myself and other female security professionals can inspire more women to join this great industry.”

To gain entry into the Register Jane had to:

– show ten years of professionalism within the industry

– give a presentation on five key competencies based on security knowledge, practical skills, effective communications and leadership as well as professional commitment

– three written papers, the subjects Jane chose were, diversity, travel security and ex police and military personnel entering the security industry; and

– interview with CSyP peers.

Jane joined Sodexo as a trainee manager in 1982 and has worked in various roles and on delivery of systems training. She became a Freeman of the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals in 2016 leading to a Freeman of the City of London in 2017. Also in 2017, Jane was appointed head of security for Sodexo UK & Ireland and became chair of the International Professional Security Association (IPSA).

She founded and drives the Sodexo Women in Security group to promote greater gender diversity in the industry and has been recognised for her work in this area receiving the Professional Security magazine Women in Security Industry Award 2013 and the transformational leader category at the Northern Power Women Awards 2017 for her work in promoting gender balance in the industry.

The other current women CSyPs are: Julia McClelland, former Institute chair Emma Shaw, Sarah Austerberry; the Institute’s chair, Prof Alison Wakefield; Amanda Seevaratnam and Natasha Faust.

Others in the most recent crop of CSyPs to be admitted in May are Jim Maietta of Chubb European; consultant Colin Morgan; John Sheeran of investment firm Northern Trust; Simon Giddins, MD of Blackstone Consultancy; and Richard West of digital firm Ascential Group. For the full list visit https://www.charteredsecurityprofessional.org/csyp-list.

More on how to apply at https://security-institute.org/csyp/. During the Covid-19 lockdown, CSyP application workshops have been webinars. ASIS UK Chapter 208 can also mentor and support CSyP applicants.