Call for aid in business crime reduction

12th June 2020

Business crime reduction partnerships are just not on the radar, yet due to Covid-19 they are in trouble. Police and crime commissioners and others need to step up to aid BCRPs, a long-time man in the BCRP field says.

“It’s a cause I feel quite passionate about,” says Andy Sharman, pictured, the Somerset-based former loss prevention man who’s founder of the South West Business Crime Centre and an assessor for the NABCP and NBCS accreditation of partnerships. “It’s a scary time,” he says.

When UK Government announced its measures to support business, they did not fit the model of BCRPs, because a lot of partnerships are unincorporated associations and not limited companies, Andy says. “So all the Government support was there for businesses, but community groups like BCRPs were falling through a gap.”

Andy has gone out to BCRPs and business improvement districts (BIDs) that carry out business crime reduction and got 70 responses from the several hundred that are around the UK – no-one quite knows how many, another issue raised by Andy. As he acknowledges, we don’t yet know the impact of the weeks of lockdown on high streets; what shops are going to re-open. He warns of the potential for BCRPs to be lost.

“Now we know from bitter experience that when you lose a BCRP from the town, if it isn’t replaced or something is not fit for purpose, it’s a huge detriment to a community.” A high street can see a decline in footfall if people don’t feel safe in a town centre, without the intelligence on crime gathered through a BCRP and shared to its members.

Andy has come up with three recommendations to support BCRPs; continued on this link.

More in the July 2020 print issue of Professional Security magazine.


