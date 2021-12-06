Bursary for hotel security

An education and training bursary was announced at the AGM of the Institute of Hotel Security Management in London on Friday. The IHSM chair Darren Carter said that applicants must be a member of the IHSM; although the scheme could also be for a team member, managed by an IHSM member.

The bursary would go towards a training course, to incentivise people to do CPD (continuing professional development), Darren told the meeting at The May Fair Hotel in the West End. An application form will be on the IHSM website from January. The applicant should give the IHSM brief details of the course, such as the provider, and the grounds for the application and how much is applied for.

Among the courses that the IHSM recognise are those from Dr David Rubens’ Institute for Strategic Risk Management (ISRM), the IFPO (International Foundation for Protection Officers), management courses by Perpetuity ARC, ASIS International courses notably the CPP (Certified Protection Professional), IOSH health and safety courses – of use in hotels where security people may also have responsibility for fire safety – and courses in sustainability. And courses by the Global Cyber Academy founded by Richard Bingley, who gave a presentation to the meeting on cyber risks particularly for hotels; and OSINT (open source intelligence)

As Richard told the meeting, his field is rapidly involving. OSINT routinely is done online, and much of the material available is not indexed by normal search engines. His Academy offers typically half day or up to two day courses on how to do OSINT, either in London or at a customer’s premises to suit.

As in pre-covid years, the AGM was an occasion to hear the IHSM’s membership and other updates, and go through crime reports and trends, and hotels’ co-operation with the Met Police; and afterwards to more informally enjoy a chat over a drink and some food, when some past members of the IHSM joined the gathering.

More in the January 2022 print edition of Professional Security magazine.

About the IHSM

The IHSM meets monthly, except January; usually in a London West End member’s hotel, although some members are from further afield. Visit https://hotelsecuritymanagement.org.