ASIS UK AGM

It’s as you were at the UK chapter of the security management association ASIS, after yesterday’s annual general meeting in London. The vice-chair and returning officer Darren Carter reported that for the three positions to be voted for by members, Letitia Emeana remains chair, Steve Kenny industry liaison and Tim Molden membership director.

Among chapter news, it’s signed up to the armed forces covenant as part of its work help former military personnel to enter the private security sector as a second career.

To members at 55 Broadway (the offices of London Underground above St James’ Park station) Letitia Emeana said: “It is commonly believed that with a military or police background, corporate security is an easy transition to undertake, however it is seen to require support and guidance which may require additional training, and so we are proud to be developing this.”

She recalled the recent social evening by PTSD Resolution, the charity supported by the chapter (an event featured in the December print edition of Professional Security Magazine). She stressed that the trauma counselling offered by the charity is open not only to veterans (and their families); at the evening a former policeman spoke of how the counselling sessions had helped him.

Letitia, whose day job is global security capability manager at Unilever, hailed her fellow board members, and members generally, for their involvement with the chapter, in person and on social media.

On the qualifications side, ASIS UK saw some 31 new certifications by members this year, making about one third of members certified (typically CPP).Some 38 members hold the Chartered Security Professional (CSyP) status; ASIS UK has a licence from the owner of the CSyP, the Worshipful Company of Security Professionals, for people to apply to become CSyPs through the UK chapter.

Letitia handed over to Stuart Nash, chapter treasurer, who went through the finances. Richard Brooks gave an update on the Young Professionals group in the chapter, which in line with ASIS worldwide is rebranding to Next Gen. Arevika Stepanian who leads on equity diversity and inclusion (EDI) for the chapter likewise reported on EDI events in 2022 and promised more for 2023.

Prof Martin Gill of Perpetuity Research spoke about the ASIS Foundation, the global charity arm of ASIS International. While that charity (like ASIS in general) has traditionally been United States-based, it’s become more international; Martin is one of the committee of 11, and a vice-president. (As an aside, the association’s overall president in 2022 has been Malcolm Smith, a South African citizen, who works for Qatar Museums Authority). Foundation grants typically go to members as scholarships for study; the Foundation is also behind research reports, free to members; expect to see reports on AI, convergence, and risk management.

Then came the first presentation of the afternoon; the Mervyn Day award, of a splendid silver plate. Last year’s winner Emma Shaw of Esoteric made the presentation: to Prof Martin Gill.

The first of the afternoon’s speakers was Liam Thomas, a former British Army man who is back in the UK after working for ten years in Mexico. He described (with impeccable Spanish) the phenomenon of huachicol, the theft (from pipelines) and illegal sale (at roadsides from containers) of petrol. As he set out, that crime – and drivers’ buying of fuel at cheaper than petrol-pump prices – was only part of larger and long-standing problems in the country, of crime cartels, carrying out other crimes besides, such as drug and human trafficking, and money laundering, with much impunity.

After a break for tea and chat, Prof Phil Wood of Frontier Risks Group spoke on ‘the steady hum of instability’, ranging over and asking the audience to reflect on current affairs and how they might pose security challenges.

Last but not least came the Dave Clark Awards, for a second year given in memory of the late ASIS UK chairman. Last year’s launch was at Consec, the annual conference of the Association of Security Consultants (ASC), and ASC chair Joe Connell attended, introduced by Tim Molden. Each said some words to honour Dave Clark, as a security manager, lastly for The Crick Institute at St Pancras; a volunteer for industry initiatives (Dave and Joe were chairs of the umbrella body the Security Commonwealth); and as ‘a mate’, ‘who lit up the room’.

This year, the award was split, between individuals (proposed by industry bodies) and individuals. The winning initiative was by University College London, for its security department’s partnership work to keep students, domestic and international, safe from crime, physical and cyber. The work by Sophie Bimson, crime prevention and personal safety adviser, drew on local police and (Camden) council; and an academic department at UCL, in crime science. As Sophie was unable to attend, her prize was collected on her behalf by UCL deputy security manager (and Commonwealth member) Oliver Curran.

The award to an individual went to the 50-year industry veteran and deputy chair of the ASC, Roger Noakes.

The ASIS UK year has not quite finished; the chapter is holding an evening social in central London on Tuesday, December 6.

More in the January print edition of Professional Security Magazine.

Picture by Mark Rowe; the ASIS UK board. Seated from left: Stuart Nash, Letitia Emeana, Darren Carter and Carolina Bashford. Back, Arevika Stepanian, Richard Brooks, Tim Molden, Richard Stevens.