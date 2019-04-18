The facilities management contractor Mitie has won a fourth year of a contract delivering engineering, landscaping and security services to NHS Property Services. The FM firm will continue to deliver mechanical and electrical services, building maintenance, security and grounds maintenance to the public body which owns some 3,500 buildings, or about a tenth of the NHS estate. The new term starts in April 2019 and run for another year.

NHS Property Services manages health centres, GP surgeries, hospitals and offices as part of a £3 billion portfolio.

When Mitie began to deliver these services in 2016, 2,300 individual contracts were consolidated into five key contracts. This delivered cost savings for the arm of the NHS, which were invested back into patient services.

Carlo Alloni, Managing Director, Engineering and Integrated FM, Mitie, said: “We are delighted to have extended our contract with NHS Property Services into a fourth year. This requires a large-scale mobile facilities management operation across a wide range of services, showcasing the breadth of expertise we can bring to such specialist contracts. Delivering on our commitments in the original contract has earned this extension and enables NHS Property Services to use the cost savings we have generated to reinvest in patient care.”

And Martin Steele, Chief Operating Officer, NHS Property Services, said: “We are pleased to have extended our contract with Mitie, who continue to provide electrical, mechanical, fabric and security services for NHS Property Services. The additional fourth year extension is a reflection of Mitie’s commitment to improve service performance whilst reducing running costs which ultimately are passed back to our customers. We look forward to working with Mitie in the year ahead.”