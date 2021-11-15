Font Size: A A A

Health

NHS Counter Fraud chief

15th November 2021

Alex Rothwell is the NHS Counter Fraud Authority (NHSCFA) new Chief Executive. He has taken over from the retiring Sue Frith.

He was 30 years in the Met and City of London Police, where he left as a detective chief superintendent. His most recent role was in police’s response to economic crime. Tom Taylor, Chair of the NHSCFA, said: “Multi-agency working across organisational borders will become an increasingly important theme for the counter fraud community within and beyond the NHS. The appointment of Alex strengthens our credentials significantly in that regard and we look forward to him bringing his experience and personal leadership qualities to bear as we focus on the economic crime challenges and threats faced by the NHS during tough times.”


