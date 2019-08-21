The healthcare vertical faces a range of threat actors and malicious cyber activity, says a report.

Given the critical role that it plays within society and its relationship with our most sensitive information, the risk to this sector is especially consequential, according to the FireEye report, Beyond Compliance: Cyber Threats and Healthcare. In some cases, criminals seek to monetise personally identifiable information (PII) and protected health information (PHI); nation states carry out intrusions to steal valuable research and mass records for intelligence gathering purposes; and disruptive threats like ransomware have the potential to wreak havoc among hospital networks and impact the most critical biomedical devices and systems. To move beyond compliance with current regulations and address the ever-changing threat landscape, organisations in this sector should use threat intelligence.

Increasingly inter-connected systems between doctors’ offices, hospitals, insurance companies and suppliers mean that healthcare is being targeted by multiple types of attackers: nuisance attackers (such as the creators of commodity malware), advanced persistent threat (APT) attackers, and cyber criminals. Buying and selling PII and PHI from healthcare institutions and providers in underground marketplaces is very common, and will almost certainly remain so due to this data’s utility in a variety of malicious activity; identity theft and financial fraud, and crafting of bespoke phishing lures.

The report notes that on the research and development side, whether for treatments, medical devices, biotechnology, or other subsets of the industry, there’s valuable intellectual property (IP) that is a driver for economic espionage. Notably, China’s strategic “Made in China 2025” plan includes a push for domestic development of medical technologies and devices, which may drive threat activity against IP holders.

