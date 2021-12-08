SIA non-exec

Zoë Billingham has been appointed a Non-Executive Director of the Security Industry Authority (SIA). She’s a lawyer by background; much of her career was spent inspecting public services. She was formerly a lead inspector with Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS). She served there for 12 years, and covered all aspects of policing and created the new Fire Inspectorate. She led the Inspectorate’s national work on value for money, mental health and protecting vulnerable people.

Zoë is Chair Designate of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and a trustee of SafeLives, a national domestic abuse charity.

Heather Baily, Chair of the SIA, said: “We are delighted that Zoë is joining the Authority of the SIA as her background in public safety is an asset to our Board. Her skill set and experience reflects government public safety priorities.”