SIA cuts badge application fee

As of April 1, the Security Industry Authority (SIA) is cutting the badge application fee from £210 to £190, for renewals and first-timers alike.

SIA chair Elizabeth France said: “Our aim is to be as efficient as possible and provide the best value for money for those we regulate.” This brings the fee down to the level when licensing began, she added. The fee then reached a high of £246 from April 2007 to January 2012.

Why the cut? The SIA is trimming its reserves. The regulator says that this further reduction will be applied over a number of years; the SIA will continue to work hard to improve its efficiency. This will enable it to hold the licence application fee at the lowest level possible, it adds.

Some small print; the reduction applies to applications the SIA receives from Wednesday, April 1. If you apply then but have not reached payment stage yet, you can cancel and re-submit. If payment has already been processed for an application, it cannot be refunded.

The regulator meanwhile is running an expo at the Hallmark Hotel, the Queen, Chester, on March 25, for approved contractors, aimed at the Midlands and the north. Visit https://www.sia.homeoffice.gov.uk/Pages/workshops-booking-form.aspx. The SIA will be running ACS technical, customer support and partnerships surgeries over the day. Assessing bodies and regional forum leads will be there.