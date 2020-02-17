PSPO latest

PSPOs are in force in England and Wales from coast to coast, from the Isles of Scilly to Scarborough, pictured. That’s short for Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) and we’ve been following them for a few years now, as they are renewed and tweaked in towns, and – given the slow pace of local government – still being brought in. Middlesbrough’s, begun in the town centre in November, is typical. It covers urinating and defecating, drinking alcohol, begging, dog fouling, bin raiding, spitting and cycling on pavements. More to the point, Middlesbrough council has 24 new Street Wardens. They and Neighbourhood Safety Officers are trained in issuing Fixed Penalty Notices (fines for those doing those so-called low-level offences). The wardens are wearing body-worn CCTV cameras, and talking of CCTV the council has two ‘Community Enforcement Vehicles’.

Milton Keynes Council (MKC) is to make a PSPO ban anti-social car cruising in the town. As in other places, cruising brings anti-social behaviour such as noise, and driving at dangerous speeds. A sign of how unsociable behaviour is an issue, are the public responses to proposed PSPOs – a council by law has to consult before making such an order. Middlesbrough saw 804 responses, Milton Keynes 2,600; and Oxford City Council’s on the acceptable and unacceptable behaviours in its city centre received 1,570.

Of those in Milton Keynes, 1,000 said that they had experienced or been affected by the anti-social use of cars within the last year, including more than half of those responding from the CMK shopping centre. People said safety and excessive noise was their primary concern. Last year, the Safer MK Partnership recommended a borough-wide ban on anti-social car cruising. Police would enforce the order.

Councillor Hannah O’Neill said: “The dangerous use of cars is an issue here in MK, and we’re determined not to let it affect our communities. MK residents and businesses that responded to the consultation have made it clear that we need to put a stop to the anti-social use of cars. We have tried to engage with the car cruising community, but the organisers haven’t been willing to meet with officers. The safety of our residents is our number one priority, and the introduction of the PSPO will help protect road users from dangerous driving, and those who have repeatedly suffered from excessive noise associated with car cruising.”

The council points out that in 2019, a five-year-old was taken to hospital after being hit by a driver in a car cruise, and a number of people in Stevenage were seriously injured after being run over at an event. The council recently with others installed a gate to the South Second Street car park which has seen persistent car cruising.

Similarly Mid-Sussex District Council has approved a Car Cruising Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) for Burgess Hill, against ‘car related anti-social behaviour’ such as speeding or racing, performing stunts, sounding horns, revving engines or playing loud music and causing damage to property. Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Leader of Mid Sussex said: “Car cruising related anti-social behaviour is a nuisance and causes unnecessary disruption for many Burgess Hill residents. This new Public Space Protection Order responds to the concerns of residents and provides the police with additional powers to tackle persistent offenders.”

The local authorities in Oxford, like Manchester and other places, have found proposed PSPOs controversial as critics complain that an order would criminalise and punish the homeless. Oxford City Council like others says that its approach to tackling anti-social behaviour continues to be to use the lowest level of intervention possible; through talking to people first; only if this fails and the behaviour does not change do officers consider the use of enforcement powers. Previously, unacceptable behaviours within the city centre were defined by a PSPO; which however was not renewed last year.

Typically, a PSPO covers dog fouling and has replaced by-laws and dog control orders. Melton Borough Council for example in January introduced a PSPO in the Borough to request that owners put dogs on leads if causing a nuisance in public; ensure that dog walkers have means to pick up after their dog has fouled; and exclude dogs from enclosed children’s play areas. Anyone in breach can be fined £100 by an authorised officer or police, or could be taken to magistrate courts for a potential larger fine.

At Melton, John Illingworth, portfolio holder for Environment and Regulatory Services said: “The overwhelming positive response and support the Council received for the PSPO’s during the consultation shows that the majority of Melton residents believe that dog owners should be responsible when out with their pets. We hope this measure will address complaints of dog fouling in the Borough and shows we are committed to try and tackle the problem.”

