Police powers

Under new public health regulations, the police have powers to tell people to go home, leave an area or disperse.

To enforce stay at home and social distancing policies and stop non-essential travel, police can ensure parents are taking necessary steps to stop their children breaking these rules; issue a fixed penalty notice of £60, which will be lowered to £30 if paid within 14 days; and likewise issue a fine of £120 for second time offenders, doubling on each further repeat offence.

Those who do not pay a fine under the regulations could be taken to court, with magistrates able to impose unlimited fines. If an individual continues to refuse to comply, they will be acting unlawfully, and the police may arrest them where deemed proportionate and necessary. However, in the first instance the police will always apply their common sense and discretion, according to the Government.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The Prime Minister has been clear on what we need to do: stay at home to protect our NHS and save lives. All our frontline services really are the best of us and are doing an incredible job to stop this terrible virus from spreading. That’s why I’m giving the police these new enforcement powers, to protect the public and keep people safe.”

The government is also speaking to the Security Industry Authority about what more the regulator can do to encourage the private security sector to support the national response, the Home Office added.

You are only allowed to leave home for:

– shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible;

– one form of exercise a day – for example, a run, walk or cycle – alone or with members of household;

– any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and

– travelling to and from work, but only where you cannot work from home.

Gatherings of more than two people in public spaces is not permitted except, for example, where it is for essential work.

At the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), its chair Martin Hewitt said: “I am confident the overwhelming majority of people already understand the gravity of the situation we face. There will be a small number who do not and we will engage with them, explain to them and encourage them to go home. If they refuse to do the right thing we are fully prepared to use these new powers.”

The NPCC meanwhile is asking asking employers – mainly those part of the national Employer Supported Policing Scheme (ESP), typically councils – to consider providing paid leave to Special Constables; the UK has some 10,000.

Picture by Mark Rowe: London Excel and Docklands skyline.