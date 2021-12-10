Police on terror stats

Some 32 terrorism plots have been foiled since March 2017 say counter terror police (CTP). They are broken down to 18 related to Islamist extremism, 12 to Extreme Right Wing Terrorism (XRWT) and two to Left, Anarchist or Single Issue Terrorism (LASIT).

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon, said: “CTP and our colleagues in the security services have stopped seven terror plots in less than two years, assisted by our officers making 188 arrests in the 12 months to the end of September.

“The public will also be well aware of the fact that the UK has suffered two terror attacks in quick succession, with the national threat level raising to Severe – meaning an attack is highly likely. All of this combines to paint a picture of a sustained and high tempo threat, which our world-class police, security and intelligence services are doing everything in their power to combat.

“But it takes a whole society approach to effectively tackle terrorism, and co-operation between the police and the public is vital, so we need you to be vigilant, and we need you to be alert.”

Police ask that any suspicions or concerns be reported confidentially via gov.uk/ACT or by calling 0800 789 321. In an emergency dial 999.

Children continue to be disproportionally represented among those arrested, police add. Despite the overall reduction in arrests, which is largely due to an overall reduction in crime since the beginning of the national lockdown in March 2020, some 25 children were arrested in relation to terrorism offending – the highest number ever recorded in a 12-month period. Police made 188 arrests for terrorism-related activity in the year to September 30.

DAC Haydon added: “We are very concerned that children are becoming an increasing proportion of our arrests. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Ideally we would identify when a young person is being led down the path towards terrorism activity and use the Prevent programme to try and put them on a different path.

“Our research tells us that parents, family members and friends are the first to see the changes in behaviour which might indicate that a loved one is being radicalised. But currently just 3pc of people we help through Prevent come to the programme because of concerns raised by those same people who know them best.

“We urge concerned parents to visit website – www.actearly.uk – designed specifically to offer advice and support for parents and family members who think their loved one might be following a dangerous path towards extremism.

“Asking for help is a difficult and emotional step, but we must see it for what it is – action which won’t ruin their lives but may well save them.”

For example, a 17-year-old from Derbyshire who cannot be named for legal reasons appeared before Westminster Magistrates recently charged with possessing and sharing a terrorist publication.

Picture by Mark Rowe; laying of new paving and anti-ram bollards on Westminster Bridge this winter, the scene of the vehicle as a weapon terror attack in March 2017. More at: https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/news/case-studies/city-anti-terror-planning-london-bridges/.

