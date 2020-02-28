Police Covenant proposed

A Police Covenant in England and Wales is proposed by the Home Office, to draw up the rights of serving or former police personnel, and their families.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced the consultation at a joint APCC (Association of Police and Crime Commissioners) and NPCC (National Police Chiefs Council) Partnership Summit. She said: “The police confront danger so we don’t have to. Current and former officers, members of staff and the families that stand behind them deserve recognition for their immense sacrifices. That’s why I am bringing forward plans for a Police Covenant – our promise to the policing community that they will always have the support of the nation.”

A Covenant would cover physical protection, health and wellbeing and support for families. Views are also sought on the scope and wording of the covenant; and how officers should be publicly recognised for their bravery and work.

John Apter, National Chair of the rank and file body the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Policing is a dangerous and unpredictable job and it’s essential that there is something in place that ensures that police officers, staff, retired colleagues and their families receive the support they deserve. This consultation is an opportunity to help shape what a Police Covenant will look like. This is something I feel extremely passionate about and it’s great to see this taking a step closer to becoming a reality.”

For Priti Patel’s speech visit https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/home-secretary-at-the-apcc-and-npcc-partnership-summit.