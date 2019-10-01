Partnership director

Font Size: A A A

01st October 2019

Michelle Russell is to join the Security Industry Authority (SIA) in January 2020 as the Director of Partnership and Interventions. Michelle, pictured, will be joining the UK regulator from the Charity Commission, where she is Director of Investigations, Monitoring and Enforcement.

She leads on the commission’s corporate strategies on counter-terrorism, fraud and financial abuse, and safeguarding issues, and has worked across government and with regulators and law enforcement agencies in the UK. She has also played a role in building the commission as a risk-based regulator. A qualified solicitor, she sits on a number of cross government and sector groups on terrorism and serious crime issues. She is a Visiting Lecturer at Cass Business School.

The SIA says that Michelle will lead on regulatory interventions to deliver the SIA’s regime and build on the work to strengthen the SIA’s external relationships with key partners for public safety and crime reduction.


