Ian Todd will be the new SIA Chief Executive. He succeeds Dave Humphries who has been interim CEO since the departure of former SIA CEO Alan Clamp at the end of October. Ian will join the SIA on February 25.

He’s joining the London-based regulator from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) where he is Deputy Director General. That’s the body that investigates serious complaints and conduct matters against police and related bodies.

He has also spent time in central government, including the Cabinet Office. Ian’s first career was with the NHS ambulance services. He was a qualified paramedic and held a number of roles to Director level, including as part of the Gold command team during 7/7.

Elizabeth France, SIA Chair said: “Ian joins us with an excellent track record in leadership and organisation development, we look forward to working with him. Ian will build on our work with government, the private security industry, and our other stakeholders to maintain a focus on public protection and ensure the SIA continues to improve the service we provide to licence holders and security businesses. I am confident Ian will enjoy the challenge of delivering effective regulation in a changing environment. He will carry forward our strategic plan and build on our successes to ensure continuity and progress across all areas of the SIA’s work.”

“I thank Dave Humphries for his steady leadership since Alan Clamp’s departure in October. He has ensured that the SIA has continued to move forward strategically and operationally.”

Ian Todd said: “I am excited to be taking up the post of Chief Executive at the SIA and look forward to drawing on my experience to drive the SIA’s strategic direction and strengthen its regulatory role.

The SIA plays an important role in protecting the public and improving standards in the security industry. I look forward to working with the board and staff at the SIA, as well as external stakeholders and partners. I am committed to building on the good work of the organisation and to ensure that the SIA continues to be seen as an effective and efficient regulator.”

