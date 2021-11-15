New SIA Chief Executive

Michelle Russell has been named as the new Chief Executive of the Security Industry Authority (SIA). She has been interim SIA chief since October 2020, after Ian Todd left the top job at the regulator after less than two years in post to become chief of another regulator, the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Michelle, pictured, joined the SIA as Director of Partnership and Interventions in January 2020, leading the criminal enforcement and regulatory inspection functions. She has over 25 years’ experience of working in regulation, in the public and private sectors, notably at the Charity Commission.

SIA chair Heather Baily said: “I am delighted to announce that Michelle Russell is appointed substantively to the role of chief executive. We conducted a rigorous recruitment campaign to identify the best possible candidate for the Chief Executive role during the summer of this year, supported by an independent executive recruitment company. The final interview panel were unanimous in their view that Michelle was the best person for this important role. This appointment has Ministerial support from both the Home Office and from Ministers in the devolved administrations of Northern Ireland and Scotland.

“Michelle brings a wealth of experience in the public sector together with positive, inclusive leadership skills and strong personal values to the Chief Executive role. She will now continue to build on the excellent work that the SIA is delivering nationally, with a continued focus on public safety.”

