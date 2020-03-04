Knife crime orders

Knife Crime Prevention Orders (KCPOs) are to be trialled by the Met Police from April 6. The Home Office says that they’re introduced through the Offensive Weapons Act 2019 and will give officers an additional tool. The civil orders can be imposed by courts on any person aged 12 or over who police believe is regularly carrying a knife, or upon conviction of a knife-related offence. Legislation to pave the way for the launch of the pilot was laid in Parliament on Wednesday, March 4.

The Government says that the orders are intended to be preventative rather than punitive. Those under an order will be required to not associate with certain people, have geographical restrictions, or live under curfew; or attend educational or life skills courses, participation in group sports, drug rehabilitation and anger management classes.

Home Office Minister for Crime and Policing Kit Malthouse said: “We are doing all we can to tackle serious violence and make our streets safer. The police have our full support and these new orders are an example of us ensuring officers have the powers they need to bear down on violent crime.”

Commander Jane Connors from the Metropolitan Police Service said: “We welcome this legislation that will be a valuable tactic in preventing violence on the streets of London. Tackling violence is the Met’s top priority to which our officers are exploiting all preventative and enforcement tactics and powers. The new KCPO’s no doubt will be well received in protecting young vulnerable individuals, who get caught up in violence whilst also preventing further acts of violence and helping to keep our communities safe.”

The pilot will run for 14 months, with the intention to introduce the orders across all police forces, pending assessment after the trial. The orders arise from the Offensive Weapons Act, which received Royal Assent in May 2019.