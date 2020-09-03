The Chief Executive of the Security Industry Authority Ian Todd has announced his decision to leave the SIA, on October 16.

The SIA says it’s due to ‘significant changes in personal circumstances’. He said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to lead the SIA over the past 18 months and I am proud of what we have achieved together, particularly rising to the challenges of Covid-19. Whilst I am disappointed that I will not see our Corporate Plan through to completion, I remain positive that the foundations are strong and that I will be able to look back, in future, and see an even stronger organisation as a result. I would like to thank the Authority members and all staff for making my time at the SIA such a positive experience.”

Elizabeth France CBE, Chair of the SIA said: “We are sorry that, for personal reasons, Ian has decided not to continue as our Chief Executive. He is an excellent Chief Executive and has played an important part in the development of the SIA, leading it through a challenging period. We are keen to see the plans he has put in place delivered and shall immediately appoint one of our Directors as acting Chief Executive to ensure that no momentum is lost while we conduct a formal recruitment process.”

He joined from another London-based regulator, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), in February 2019.