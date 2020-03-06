Font Size: A A A

Home > News > Vertical Markets > Government > Counter-terror short

Government

Counter-terror short

06th March 2020

A short film from counter-terror police is being shown in cinemas across the UK. It highlights possible signs of terrorist activity and suggests what the public can do to help officers.

The 60-second advert, which has already won a number of industry awards, will be on screens before many of the upcoming top-rated movies. It is also available online.

Called ‘Look Again’, the production shows what sort of behaviour could indicate someone is planning a terrorist attack. It then explains how members of the public can ACT to report their concerns online at gov.uk/ACT. It stresses that you should not worry you might be wasting police time.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, says: “One of the key messages of the film is that life has no rewind button. If you report concerns and they turn out to be nothing that’s completely fine. But you can’t turn the clock back. It’s much better to contact us and let our specially-trained officers make an assessment. As the film says, reporting won’t ruin lives but it could save them.”

Anyone with concerns about possible terrorist activity can contact police in confidence at gov.uk/ACT.


Tags

Related News

Government

Cyber threat to weapons

11th October 2018

As weapons become more software dependent and more networked than ever, the read more

Government

Cyber export scheme

01st April 2014

UK cyber security suppliers to UK Government can now say so publicly, for read more

Government

Takeover fraud safeguard

21st May 2014

Each year since 2009 there have been over 100,000 victims of identity crime read more