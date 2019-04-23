Religious bodies can submit applications for money from the latest round of the Places of Worship Protective Security Scheme from July. This comes after the March Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said: “In the coming days and weeks, millions of people from different faiths will be marking religious festivals up and down the UK. At this time of reflection, devotion and celebration, it’s vital everyone feels safe and protected in the places of worship they attend. That’s why we’ve invested another £1.6m into our Places of Worship Protective Security Scheme and are encouraging religious organisations to apply.”

Since it began in 2016, the scheme has awarded over £1.5m through 134 grants to places of worship from all major religions to go towards physical protection – not spending on security guards. The Home Office says that those applying after July can se a central provider for assessments, quotes and installation. This will save small and volunteer-run institutions on administration costs.

The Home Office will be supporting Faith Associates, an organisation which will provide security training and advice to Muslim places of worship in preparation for the Islamic holy month. This work will provide training and advice through 12 safety and security workshops across England and Wales, besides guidance and leaflets circulated to mosques, community centres and madrassahs.

Register an interest in the scheme by emailing securityfundingced@homeoffice.gov.uk.

Picture by Mark Rowe; Regent’s Park mosque, north London.