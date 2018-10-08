The Security Industry Authority (SIA) last month launched a consultation on the revised eligibility and ‘fit and proper’ requirements for guarding and other security businesses seeking approval under the Approved Contractor Scheme (ACS). The criteria have been updated as part of the regulator’s review of the scheme.

A new publication ‘Get Approved’ contains the ACS eligibility requirements. The SIA is seeking views on the document before Friday, November 16. The changes to the ACS will take effect in April 2019.

The review found that the SIA did not need to make fundamental changes to the scheme, the regulator says. One field for improvements was ‘fit and proper’; hence it’s been revised to ensure only sound, sustainable and credible companies are able to gain approval. The SIA reports that it’s taking a firmer approach over companies’ PAYE. Approved contractors must give justification and evidence if their staff are not PAYE. The SIA says this will help to ensure that businesses are employing staff on the right basis, ensuring compliance with tax and employment law as well as making sure that employees of approved contractors enjoy proper employment rights.

Meanwhile the regulator is running events to brief approved firms:

Tuesday 16 October – Bristol

Tuesday 23 October – Leeds

Thursday 25 October – Birmingham

Tuesday 30 October – London

Wednesday 31 October – London.

The SIA is limiting individual companies to two delegates per event. To register visit the SIA website.