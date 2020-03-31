Another UK university has achieved the Secured Environments award.

The University of Leeds went through an audit of their security processes and procedures, as well as consultation with staff, to verify that they were following six key principles to maximise the security of staff, students and visitors.

The six key principles of the accreditation are: a commitment by an organisation and its leadership to create a secure environment; an understanding of the security risks it faces; development of an effective response to reduce risks; a management plan, to achieve its aims and objectives; the effective implementation of security and crime prevention measures; and monitoring and evaluation of those measures.

Like many universities, it has many buildings to manage and secure, as its main campus sits north of the city centre, on one of the main access routes into the city. The university works with others, delivering joint initiatives to target key threats. As early as 2000, the uni made the cover of Professional Security magazine for its joint patrols by police and security officers during freshers’ week, to prevent and deter crime and reassure new students.

The uni has also made one of their buildings available to West Yorkshire Police to be used by a local Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Malcolm Dawson BEM MSyI, pictured, a former North Yorkshire Police man, is Head of Security at the University of Leeds. He said: “I am absolutely delighted that the University of Leeds has achieved the Secured Environments award for the whole of the University Campus. I am particularly pleased that the University was recognised for our commitment in ensuring that the University is a safe environment for students, staff and visitors.

“Communication with staff and students was recognised throughout our endeavours to keep the University safe. This award is a team effort, and I must thank the security team for their collaborative approach towards a safe and secure environment, particularly to allow academic study to continue free from disruption.”

And Guy Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer at Police Crime Prevention Initiatives said: “Congratulations are due to the University of Leeds for recognising and rising to this challenge and for meeting the high standards required to achieve the Secured Environments award. It is crucial for educational establishments to recognise and respond to the crime and security risks they face and Secured Environments provides that framework for managing security and ensuring it is effective and that staff at all levels are involved. This type of good security is valued by employees, students and indeed their parents”.

About Secured Environments

The police certification scheme was set up in 2007 and provides a framework for managing and meeting the challenges faced, and it enables organisations to refine their approach and demonstrate that it is effective. The aim; to help organisations to think about their risks and how to make the best use of measures they already have. Secured Environments was developed through the partnership of Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (PCPI) and Perpetuity Research and Consultancy International Limited (PRCI), Prof Martin Gill’s consultancy. Secured Environments locations include a landmark building, shopping centres, universities, halls of residence, hospitals, data centres and business premises. Visit www.securedenvironments.com.