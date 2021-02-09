Trinity College Dublin is bringing into use a safety, security and emergency platform. The product is SafeZone from CriticalArc. As in uses by other unis, Trinity, pictured, aims for more rapid response to calls for assistance across the Dublin city centre campus, and to better assist students and staff working remotely, including those on placement overseas.

When individuals call for assistance – for a range of reasons including when working alone out of hours, because of vulnerabilities or medical emergencies – the software will enable responders to locate the caller precisely. Students and staff can check in and use the service with the SafeZone mobile app which puts them in contact with the university’s support staff. The responders can provide appropriate intervention in the event of an emergency.

Trinity’s Head of Safety, Dr Katharine Murray, said: “During this challenging time for our students and staff, Trinity is doing everything it can to ensure both the physical and mental wellbeing of everyone in our community. We are delighted to be introducing this advanced technology as part of our support actions.”

And Darren Chalmers-Stevens, Managing Director of CriticalArc, added: “It’s more important than ever for universities to keep in touch with their students and staff, to fulfil their duty of care and ensure that those who need help of any kind get the quickest possible response. We’re pleased to help Trinity College Dublin with a rapid implementation of SafeZone to help ensure the safety and wellbeing of students.”

