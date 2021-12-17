Software is ten

CriticalArc launched SafeZone, safety, security and emergency management software, ten years ago. The company has set up offices around the world serving the APAC, EMEA and Americas regions. The company has many clients in the UK higher education sector, and reports growing adoption in healthcare, transport, government, and critical infrastructure.

The December print edition of Professional Security featured Trevor Jones, head of security at Salford University, on how universities in Manchester are using the product to offer a security or other emergency response – for example, if a Salford student is on the University of Manchester campus on a night out (or vice versa), and uses SafeZone to call for help, whether due to an accident or as a victim of crime, the institution that the student is nearest to will respond. The software firm and other users are looking to extend this concept of reciprocal support.

Typically the product is used to receive alerts from users, or to send alerts of incidents to geographical or other groups or all a campus’ users.

The firm says that it has made significant investments to continually enhance SafeZone and its underlying infrastructure while adhering to data protection and privacy standards. The software firm points to its flagship product’s ability to deliver real-time coordination and control and operational insights.

Glenn Farrant, Co-founder and CEO, pictured, says: “It’s been a privilege to work with so many forward-looking customers and industry leaders over the past decade as we built SafeZone into the powerful unified solution that it is today. We have the same motivation and energy as we had ten years ago to continue to work with customers and partners to deliver new capabilities and help them enhance safety and security worldwide.”

Glenn said CriticalArc will continually expand the value it provides to include mental health and wellbeing and protecting vulnerable communities. “Our extensive market share and deep relationships with customers will open up new opportunities for deeper levels of collaboration, as illustrated by our recent SafeZone Alliance announcement. Together, we’ll continue down our aspirational path to solve problems that were previously unsolvable.”

