At The Campion School in Hornchurch, a Roman Catholic school for boys with a mixed sixth form college, facilities managers sought to upgrade its life safety system. The Essex school consulted a local fire protection systems installer, Fisk Group.

Besides efficiency and running costs, the school sought networking capability without compromising the aesthetics of the site. Fisk opted to use Hochiki Europe’s FIREscape+ product. FIREscape+, described by the product manufacturer as a combined fire detection and emergency lighting system, also offers wayfinding. It is exclusively available in the UK to members of Hochiki Europe’s Systems Partners Network, which includes Fisk.

The product offers monitoring and self-testing. Unlike traditional emergency lighting systems that require 230V to each unit, FIREscape+ units only require 40V and so do not need to be wired by a qualified electrician. The system is also designed to run via a single panel, and each loop combines fire detection and emergency lighting units. These features mean that, by using the product, facilities managers can save on cabling and labour costs, keep day-to-day running costs down and manage maintenance more effectively in the long term, according to the manufacturer.

The emergency lighting units can exceed the minimum lux level requirements in line with BS 5266:1 2016. As such, FIREscape+ is suitable for use in a range of settings, Hochiki adds, giving installers like Fisk Group even more options when it comes to specifying solutions on projects.

David Brant, Contract Manager at Fisk Group says: “FIREScape+ offers our customers an incredibly innovative system with unrivalled performance capabilities, meeting the complex requirements needed by a large school. Hochiki Europe was our first choice when specifying this project as we benefit a lot from being a systems partner. Having worked with the manufacturer for many years, we were assured in their ability to provide state-of-the-art life safety devices and technical support. Although this was our first time installing FIREscape+ on a project, the ease of installation was what we have come to associate with Hochiki Europe.

“Operating from a loop-based system, all units could be installed to the same bases, meaning we were able to complete the job quickly and efficiently. The system met the brief perfectly, being energy efficient, durable and aesthetically appealing. Also, the wayfinding function is an ideal added bonus.”

Chris Connor, Site Manager at the Campion School adds: “FIREscape+ is now actively helping us reduce our costs with regards to emergency lighting, while also giving us the ultra-reliable protection we need. It’s easy to use as well, which helps us cut down on maintenance and monitoring processes.”

Visit: www.hochikieurope.com/firescape-plus.