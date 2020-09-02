The life safety manufacturer, Hochiki Europe, has hosted a virtual roundtable that discussed the pressing issues that surround life safety in educational facilities. The online panel talk, available to watch online, comes as part of the manufacturer’s efforts to promote standards within the fire safety sector and support its partners. On the roundtable were:

Paul Adams, Marketing Manager, Hochiki Europe, (Chair);

David Brant, Contracts Manager at Fisk Group;

Chris Connor, Site Manager at The Campion School;

Neil Eves, Systems Manager, Hochiki Europe; and

Will Lloyd, Technical Manager, Fire Industry Association.

The Essex-based installer Fisk recently installed a life safety system at Campion School in Essex. The panel discussed the pressures that education providers are facing in the ‘new normal’, besides some of the factors that need to be taken into account when specifying and installing life safety systems in schools and universities. Highlights of the roundtable are available on YouTube, for installers, engineers and end users.

Paul Adams, Marketing Manager at Hochiki Europe said: “We are planning to regularly host these events to bring various stakeholders together and uncover the pressures they all face, to see how we can continue to support them with our offering. Given the social distancing measures now in place, we decided a virtual roundtable would be well suited to the current climate; which has also meant we can share the event with a greater audience.”

For more on the Campion School project visit https://www.professionalsecurity.co.uk/news/education/school-upgrade-3/.

Downloadable file: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1NY2c1QCLaxubBYJa08QXmL9igwvjX7bj/view?usp=sharing.