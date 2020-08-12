Many UK children have missed out on school and school work, due to a lack of computer or internet access in their home during the Covid-19 pandemic. News of that problem made MD Brett Ennals of Cento Recruitment consider how they could help. So, after seeing an appeal on LinkedIn from a close friend Dean Kelly promoting a local charity offering support he took action.

After locating old laptops, the team were amazed to be able to locate five! In their own time they cleaned the contents to make the products useable as new by anyone. The appeal shared was from the charity, the Evolve Trust in Mansfield specifically for their Kit4Kids organisation appealing for any laptops that could be used for schooling.

During lockdown, schools have stayed open for the children of key workers, and staff have been going the extra mile; even delivering food parcels and Easter eggs to families in need.

Brett, pictured left, visited the charity on July 21, to deliver the computer equipment, which was sourced from their own business in the hope of helping children have a better education and a brighter future. Brett and Dean are members of the RDLC Pirates, a group of recruiters who also aim to help out those in need.

Brett said: “We are committed to giving back to the local community and this appeal really hit home for many of the team. With lots of us home-schooling our kids during lockdown the thought if having to try and help the kids without access to technology would have been so challenging. We really hope these donations go on to help the next generation.”

Cento is a recruitment consultancy for the fire and security and related sectors.

For details of the charity visit https://www.evolvetrust.org/.