The not-for profit body that provides tech for the UK’s universities, Jisc, has a deal to give unis and colleges access to Splunk’s data analytics software.

Jisc’s Security Operations Centre (SOC) is already using Splunk to detect and analyse cyber security vulnerabilities. The software can be configured besides to evaluate business or student data, and monitor website traffic. A researcher could use it for data analytics. Exeter University is already using Splunk for cyber protection of its research data, intellectual property and patents.

Working in the Jisc security division, product manager Mark Tysom said: “We know that Splunk is a respected supplier that many of our members would like to use. Now, by offering cost-effective access to Splunk, we have made it easier for more universities, colleges and research centres to benefit from its many potential applications, particularly in cyber security. Splunk can help turn large amounts of machine data into useful insights that organisations can use to strengthen cyber protection, manage business operations, inform investment decisions, benefit researchers and save time. Over time, we hope to gather information from Splunk users across the research and education sector on the many different ways the software helps to meet their needs and to share those experiences for the benefit of all.”

San Francisco-based Splunk counts most of the Fortune 100 as its customers.

Separately, Jisc has given CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, an assessment of its ability to protect information and data processing infrastructure against a new British Standard for cyber risk and resilience, BS 31111, published last year.

Picture by Mark Rowe; Aston University.