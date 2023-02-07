Intersec award for Les Allan

At the Intersec expo last month in Dubai, Les Allan, chair of the UK-based association for campus security chiefs, AUCSO, was named the International Leader of the Year. This is the first time the award has been won by an individual in the education security sector.

Oliver Curran, Vice-Chair at AUCSO, said: “One of Les’ key objectives as Chair of AUCSO was to break down silo thinking and embrace collaborations and mutual aid support with the wider security industry worldwide – we certainly feel Les has successfully achieved this.

“Les’ true strengths lie within his capacity as an experienced leader to develop new approaches to modernise security and safety by breaking down barriers to collaborative thinking and using his influence to support new initiatives and strategic alliances. His leadership is a clear indication of what can be achieved when experience and knowledge is shared to encourage the next generations of security leaders.”

Les is pictured chairing the spring 2022 AUCSO conference at the University of Leeds; his institution, Heriot-Watt in Edinburgh, is hosting the 2023 AUCSO conference at Easter. He has created alliances and signed Memorandums of Understanding with fellow industry bodies the Institute of Strategic Risk Management, the Higher Education Business Continuity Network, the Campus Protection Society of Southern Africa, the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) and the National Association for Healthcare Security (NAHS). He is an IFPO and NAHS Board member and is also a member of the Scottish Government PREVENT Group and the Edinburgh Resilience Forum.

Julie Barker, COO at AUCSO, said: “Les is so deserving of this prestigious award as he works tirelessly dedicating his own time to his role as Chairman of AUCSO. He frequently uses his annual leave to attend conferences as a speaker and attend strategy meetings worldwide.”

Les also promotes mentorship encouraging senior managers to support juniors and talented individuals with career progression and succession planning.

Les Allan said: “I am absolutely delighted to receive such a prestigious award; I am very grateful for this and for all the wonderful support I have received from all my friends and AUCSO colleagues and the wider security industry. I see this as not only an award for me personally but also for recognition of AUCSO and tertiary education security worldwide as significant contributors to global security.”

Visit https://www.aucso.org/.