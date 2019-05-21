The number of pupils being expelled from mainstream schools is rising, placing more pressure on the need for Pupil Referral Units and the security at these premises, which is vital for managing student and staff safety, says the physical security product manufacturer ASSA ABLOY High Security & Safety Group. It offers a range of locks and doors suited the firm says to the sensitive needs of Pupil Referral Units and pupils in care, whether classroom, personnel or circulation doors.

All doorsets in the Secure Education range are independently tested and certified to achieve 60-minute fire resistance integrity and insulation to BS EN 1634 from both sides of the door. All doors are tested in line with the Department of Health’s environmental design guide attack test for secure services, as well as meeting with DD171 and BS EN 1192 severe duty performance and strength, and are tested to PAS 24 enhanced security performance requirements.

Mike Dunn, Commercial Director for ASSA ABLOY High Security & Safety Group, said: “A recent report by the think tank IPPR, found the total number of children being taught in “alternative provision” for excluded children is far higher than the total number of reported exclusions. This will inevitably mean increasing pressure on facilities, such as Pupil Referral Units, and the safety of staff and pupils within those buildings.

“Pupil Referral Units are first and foremost a place of education and therefore doors and locks must allow for this, grant access, as well as restricting permissions. However, an added level of security and safety must be considered and handled sensitively within these premises. Our experience and wide product range means we can advise on and supply doors and locks for every aspect of a secure education environment, mitigating any risk and ensuring a smooth specification process.”

Doors within the Secure Education range come in a variety of materials and finishes. Visit www.assaabloyopeningsolutions.co.uk.