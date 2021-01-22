The University of Kent has set up the Institute of Advanced Studies in Cyber Security and Conflict (SoCyETAL). That’s a university-wide hub for interdisciplinary research and education on cyber security.

The Canterbury-based uni says that SoCyETAL will extend cyber security research of the Kent Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Cyber Security (KirCCS), especially within its Socio-Technical Security and Privacy research theme, into wider areas such as international conflict, cyber influence and behaviour, cyber-crime, cyber law, and digital financial technology.

A Kent Cyber Security Educational Centre (KeCSEC) has also been set up. That will coordinate university-wide education around cyber security, such as setting up cyber-related modules across schools and new cyber-related interdisciplinary degree programmes. SoCyETAL will also support the uni’s IT services, towards more staff awareness on cyber security.

SoCyETAL brings together academics from the School of Computing, School of Engineering and Digital Arts (EDA), School of Politics and International Relations, School of Psychology, Kent Law School (KLS), School of Social Policy, Sociology and Social Research (SSPSSR) and Kent Business School (KBS).

Director of SoCyETAL is Professor Shujun Li. He said: ‘I am very excited to see the official establishment of the Institute and the appointment of its management team. Building on our past successes in cyber security research and the University of Kent’s status as a UK government recognised ACE-CSR (Academic Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security Research), we will continue to grow activities in cyber security research and education to the next level. I look forward to working with Dr Virginia Franqueira and Dr Harmonie Toros, who are appointed the two Deputy Directors of the Institute, all members of the Institute across different Divisions and Schools, and our external collaborators in different sectors to promote interdisciplinary cyber security research and education at the University of Kent and beyond.’

Professor Shane Weller, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation at the University of Kent, said: ‘The launch of SoCyETAL is very much to be welcomed. This new Institute reflects the University’s commitment to interdisciplinary research and teaching that address key global priorities and challenges. It brings together areas of research excellence across a wide range of disciplines and will help to ensure that Kent can contribute significantly to cyber security research and attract students at all levels both from the UK and abroad.’

And Chris Ensor, Deputy Director for Cyber Growth at the UK official NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre), added: ‘I am delighted to see the University of Kent achieve the establishment of the SoCyETAL Institute. We have a long-standing relationship with the University, recognising its excellence in cyber security research through the ACE-CSR initiative, and its cyber security teaching through the NCSC-certified degrees programme. We look forward to seeing how the Institute helps to develop Kent’s offerings in this space and to our continued relationship with them.’