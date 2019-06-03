Cybercriminals are going after scientific (54 percent), medical (50 percent), economic (37 percent) and defence research (33 percent) at UK universities, according to a survey. In 93 percent of cases, such research programmes have been commissioned by UK government, with almost a third of respondents stating their research is in the interests of national security. In light of this, and the threat to which programmes are under, one in ten strongly agree a successful attack could have a harmful impact on the lives of UK citizens.

Findings from the study also show that near one in four (24 percent) UK universities believe their security and defence research may have already been infiltrated, while over half (53 percent) say a cyberattack on their institution has led to research ending up in foreign hands.

Louise Fellows, Director, Public Sector UK&I at VMware says: “British universities have long been celebrated around the world for their academic excellence, and the role they play in not only driving technological and social innovation through research, but also advances in defence and security. Keeping pace with today’s sophisticated cyber threats is an enormous challenge. Those responsible for protecting universities and the data that they hold must examine how they can evolve practices and approaches in line with an increasingly complex threat landscape, including cybersecurity as a consideration at every stage of the research process by design.”

As background; research generates on average £22m per university surveyed, and is a key source of income for UK universities and their contribution to the UK economy. Protecting that income is vital, particularly when over half the respondents believe that a successful cyberattack on their research data could result in serious financial loss for their institution. Despite an understanding of the financial consequences of successful breaches, and recognition of the obstacles faced to adequately address the cyber security challenge, almost half (49 percent) of the university IT leaders recognise that a lack of IT investment is one of the forces driving the need for more robust cyber security practices.

John Chapman, Chief Information Security Officer, UK Public Sector, Dell EMC adds: “In conducting research that may shape the future of the nation and its citizens, universities are under the microscope of some of the world’s most well-resourced and potent cyber attackers. We hope this study will encourage them to look critically at their cyber security readiness. Universities must do more to protect themselves, and the sensitive information they hold, against the ever-expanding range of increasingly sophisticated threats.”

About the research

This Vanson Bourne study surveyed 75 senior IT leaders across 68 UK universities between November and December 2018. IT and software firms VMware and Dell EMC sponsored the study.